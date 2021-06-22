Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 22 June, 2021, 1:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Long route buses from Dhaka suspended       
Home Business

DBH wins AAA credit rating for 16th consecutive year

Published : Tuesday, 22 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 8
Business Desk

Delta Brac Housing Finance Corporation (DBH) has been awarded credit ratings AAA for long term and ST-1 for short term for sixteen consecutive years. These are the highest credit ratings and are given to companies with extremely strong financial capacity and judged to have the highest level of safety and security.
DBH is to date the only local financial institution to be rated AAA for 16th consecutive year, that makes it uniquely different from other Financial Institutions of the country, says a press release.
DBH Managing Director and CEO Nasimul Baten mentioned that the highest credit rating of DBH over this long period reflects the company's excellence in operational areas including capital adequacy, asset quality with lowest level of Non-Performing Loans in the industry, operational efficiency, management strength and corporate governance. He thanked all the stakeholders for their contribution and trust.
Recently the Board of Directors of DBH decided to issue zero coupon bond worth Tk. 300 crore to strengthen its funding base. The bond issuance is subject to approval from Bangladesh Bank and Bangladesh Security and Exchange Commission.
The company is the market leader in housing finance in Bangladesh. DBH reported net profit growth of 20% for the first quarter of 2021 compared to same period of last year. Earnings per Share (EPS) of the company for the first quarter of 2021 rose to Tk. 2.01 (annualized Tk. 8.04) compared to Tk. 1.68 of first quarter of 2020. The Company paid 30% dividend (15% cash and 15% stock) to its shareholders for the year ended 2020.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
IBBL Mymensingh Zone holds seminar on Shariah compliance
Marico BD raises Tk.3.20 Lakhs to help educate underprivileged girls
DBH wins AAA credit rating for 16th consecutive year
Norwegian Air replaces CEO with immediate effect
Bangladesh wants to export resort wears to Maldives
IFIC Bank plans to raise Tk 10b thru perpetual bonds
Stocks jump up, DSEX shoots to 41-month highs on positive sentiment


Latest News
Long route buses from Dhaka suspended
New poor from COVID-19 pandemic is temporary: Mannan
RMG factories to remain open in 7 dists
Two girls drowns in Kishoreganj pond
AL candidate wins Laxmipur-2 by-polls
HC questions exclusion of SSC-2016 passed students from admission test
Youth dies from electrocution in Ashulia
No evidences found linking Covid vaccination causes infertility: Experts
Will Smith reveals title of his upcoming memoir, calls it 'labour of love'
Farmer dies falling off tree in Satkhira
Most Read News
Sustainable rural development initiative: Practices and learning of LGSP
A concise understanding on Pakistan - Afghanistan relations
Munia-mania sold out, panicked-Pori Moni’ selling
102 Bangladeshis arrested in Malaysia
Commander of Air Base Bashar,  Air Vice Marshal Md Nazrul Islam
Myanmar rejects UN ruling
Three murdered in three dists
China unhappy with Nepal
DCCI, Vietnam embassy to boost trade cooperation
BD ‘deeply disappointed’ over UNGA resolution on Myanmar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft