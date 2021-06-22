

Bangladesh wants to export resort wears to Maldives

At a bilateral meeting between BGMEA President Faruque Hassan and Maldives High Commissioner to Dhaka Shiruzimath Sameer held at the BGMEA office, the apparel sector leader gave the offer.

BGMEA Vice President Miran Ali was also present at the meeting, a release of BGMEA said.

It said that they discussed on the possible areas of cooperation between the two countries for enhancing bilateral trades.



