Stocks jump up, DSEX shoots to 41-month highs on positive sentiment

Stocks jumped up on Monday pushing up indices on both the bourses - Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) as investors took fresh stakes.

The market jumped up as the institutional investors regained their confidence after the removal of the floor price from all companies by the stock market watchdog Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission..

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE jumped up 56 points or 0.92 per cent to 6,125, the highest over the nearly 41 months, since January 30, 2018, when DSEX was 6,127.

The market capitalisation of the DSE also soared to an all-time high at Tk 5,130 billion on the day, breaking the previous high of Tk 5,099 billion recorded a week earlier on June 10.

Turnover on the DES also jumped to Tk 20.43 billion, up 11 per cent from the previous day's tally of Tk 18.35 billion.

Gainers took a strong lead over the losers, as out of 372 issues traded, 224 advanced, 119 declined, 29 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Beximco - the flagship company of Beximco Group- topped the turnover chart with shares worth Tk 1.12 billion changing hands, followed by Malek Spinning (Tk 638 million), National Feed Mills (Tk 607 million), Makson Spinning (Tk 574 million) and Fortune Shoes (Tk 505 million).

Alif Industries was the day's top gainer, posting a 9.91 per cent gain, while Sea Pearl Beach was the worst loser for the two consecutive days, losing further by 9.89 per cent.

A total of 291,726 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 634.02 million shares and mutual fund units.

The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) rose 178 points to at 17,762 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX rising 106 points to 10,689 at the close of the trading.

Of the issues traded, 195 advanced, 96 declined, 18 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 29.54 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 794 million.





















