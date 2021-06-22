Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 22 June, 2021, 1:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Long route buses from Dhaka suspended       
Home Business

Stocks jump up, DSEX shoots to 41-month highs on positive sentiment

Published : Tuesday, 22 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 7
Business Correspondent

Stocks jumped up on Monday pushing up indices on both the bourses - Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) as investors took fresh stakes.
The market jumped up as the institutional investors regained their confidence after the removal of the floor price from all companies by the stock market watchdog Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission..
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE jumped up 56 points or 0.92 per cent to 6,125, the highest over the nearly 41 months, since January 30, 2018, when DSEX was 6,127.
The market capitalisation of the DSE also soared to an all-time high at Tk 5,130 billion on the day, breaking the previous high of Tk 5,099 billion recorded a week earlier on June 10.
Turnover on the DES also  jumped to Tk 20.43 billion, up 11 per cent from the previous day's tally of Tk 18.35 billion.
Gainers took a strong lead over the losers, as out of 372 issues traded, 224 advanced, 119 declined, 29 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
Beximco - the flagship company of Beximco Group- topped the turnover chart with shares worth Tk 1.12 billion changing hands, followed by Malek Spinning (Tk 638 million), National Feed Mills (Tk 607 million), Makson Spinning (Tk 574 million) and Fortune Shoes (Tk 505 million).
Alif Industries was the day's top gainer, posting a 9.91 per cent gain, while Sea Pearl Beach was the worst loser for the two consecutive days, losing further by 9.89 per cent.
A total of 291,726 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 634.02 million shares and mutual fund units.
The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) rose 178 points to at 17,762 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX rising 106 points to 10,689 at the close of the trading.
Of the issues traded, 195 advanced, 96 declined, 18 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 29.54 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 794 million.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
IBBL Mymensingh Zone holds seminar on Shariah compliance
Marico BD raises Tk.3.20 Lakhs to help educate underprivileged girls
DBH wins AAA credit rating for 16th consecutive year
Norwegian Air replaces CEO with immediate effect
Bangladesh wants to export resort wears to Maldives
IFIC Bank plans to raise Tk 10b thru perpetual bonds
Stocks jump up, DSEX shoots to 41-month highs on positive sentiment


Latest News
Long route buses from Dhaka suspended
New poor from COVID-19 pandemic is temporary: Mannan
RMG factories to remain open in 7 dists
Two girls drowns in Kishoreganj pond
AL candidate wins Laxmipur-2 by-polls
HC questions exclusion of SSC-2016 passed students from admission test
Youth dies from electrocution in Ashulia
No evidences found linking Covid vaccination causes infertility: Experts
Will Smith reveals title of his upcoming memoir, calls it 'labour of love'
Farmer dies falling off tree in Satkhira
Most Read News
Sustainable rural development initiative: Practices and learning of LGSP
A concise understanding on Pakistan - Afghanistan relations
Munia-mania sold out, panicked-Pori Moni’ selling
102 Bangladeshis arrested in Malaysia
Commander of Air Base Bashar,  Air Vice Marshal Md Nazrul Islam
Myanmar rejects UN ruling
Three murdered in three dists
China unhappy with Nepal
DCCI, Vietnam embassy to boost trade cooperation
BD ‘deeply disappointed’ over UNGA resolution on Myanmar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft