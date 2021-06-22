Daraz BD runs 5-day special campaign on Father’s Day

To celebrate Father's Day, the country's largest e-commerce platform - Daraz Bangladesh (https://www.daraz.com.bd/) - has started a campaign called 'Amar Baba Super Hero, from June 20, last.

The campaign will continue up till Thursday next, during which customers can buy various gift items like perfume, shaving cream, chocolates, trimmer and other gift items for their fathers.

Father's Day honours fatherhood, paternal bonds, and the influence of fathers in society. The celebration day varies according to nations; however, most countries globally, including Bangladesh, celebrate it on the third Sunday in June.

During the campaign, interested participants can post their favorite memory with their fathers and post to Facebook in the form of an image or a story. The participants have to use specific hashtags for their entry to get counted - #SuperDad and #Daraz. The winners will be selected based on the highest likes and reactions.

Additionally, Daraz has conducted a Facebook Live Session regarding the campaign on Father's Day. And a short video was posted on the same platform from Daraz employees to wish all their fathers on the big day.

Moreover, customers purchasing products from Daraz can enjoy a 5% discount (minimum amount BDT 100 and maximum value BDT 300) by using the voucher code of AMARBABA. Consumers can also benefit from a 5% prepayment discount on all cards and bKash for up to BDT 100 (There is no minimum order value for the prepayment discount)

The campaign is powered by Clear Men, Studio X, and Kool. The following are the gift sponsors of the campaign - Old Spice, Gillette, Kool, Lyla Blanc, Skin Café, Zayn & Myza, Redien, Wild Stone, Studio X, GETWELL, and JMI.











