Thai-Chinese Food Fair starts at Radisson Blu Dhaka

Tuesday, 22 June, 2021, 1:29 AM
Published : Tuesday, 22 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 4
Business Desk

A splendid Thai-Chinese Food Fair has begun at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden, hotel in Dhaka.
Visitors can come and experience exotic Thai specialties and traditional Chinese cuisine in form of a sit-down Buffet Dinner at Water Garden Brasserie daily until June 30, says a press release.
Guests can indulge themselves in an authentic Asian theme décor blended into the iconic octagon-shaped hotel lobby.
A sacred Pagoda, a Chinese Shaolin Temple, a Village Bamboo Gate, a Floating-market Boat, Royal Elephants, Dragon Heads and Demons will resemble an aura of Asian cultures and traditions.
There is a chance to take a photo caption with legendary Kung Fu fighters displayed in the hotel's lobby. Fruit carving demonstrations and destination documentaries will also be featured adjacent to the main restaurant.
Some of the ancient Chinese dishes include Sichuan Hotpot, Roasted Beijing Duck, Ma Po Tofu, Egg Custard Tarts and a Dim Sum Buffet. Thai Signature Dishes include the legendary Thai Chicken Coconut Soup Tom Kha Gai, Spicy Green Papaya Salad Som Tum, Green and Red Curries, Chili Sea Crabs, Sticky Coconut Rice with Mangos. Guest can also choose a variety of fishes from a fresh seafood market.
The above all-inclusive buffet is offered at BDT 3,900 excluding of tax and service charge. Guests can benefit from Buy 1 - Get 1 offers, applicable with many bank cards. They can also avail the Buy 2 - Get 1 promotional offer on any other payment methods.
Children below age of 6 years will be served on complimentary basis. Complimentary lemongrass and jasmine flavored teas awaits to neutralize the spiced flavors of Asia. You will also be eligible to participate in an exciting raffle draw.
A 50% seating capacity in the restaurant will be observed in accordance with Government instructions and regulations. Early reservation are recommended and taken on first come - first serve basis. Radisson Blu Dhaka looks forward to serving you with Smiles of Asia!


