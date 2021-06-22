

Hi-tech industries like Walton take BD forward: BSEC Chief

"Bangladesh has progressed well and also moving forward to be a developed country… Visiting advanced manufacturing processes at Walton factory today, I think Walton has been playing a leading role in moving Bangladesh forward to the next phase of turning into a developed country," the BSEC chairman came up with remarks while expressing his reaction after visiting Walton Hi-Tech Park at Chandra in Gazipur on Saturday.

Like Walton, he opined, the country's other sustainable and growing big companies should come to the IPO process, which will accelerate the country's industrialization progress, generate employment opportunity and also increase the country's exports. Professor Shibli assured that sustainable and green companies will be nursing by the BSEC.

Earlier on Saturday morning, BSEC Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat-ul-Islam and his spouse Senior Lecturer of English Literature in BRAC University Shenin Rubayat reached Walton factory premises on Saturday morning.

Then, the guests enjoyed Walton's corporate documentary and then they visited Walton's products' display center as well as some manufacturing factories of Walton, including refrigerator, compressor, metal casting SMT Production, LGP and LDP, motherboard and TV manufacturing units.

On the visit, the BSEC chairman unveiled a new model of Walton's Smart Television. Meanwhile, the BSEC chairman was impressed with the prototype of the world's most high-efficiency inverter compressor made by Walton. Walton is going to produce that huge energy saving inverter compressor very soon. As a result, customers will get the highest quality, most durable compressor in the world at an affordable price. With the launch of that project, Walton's compressor production will be doubled.

After that, Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited's (WHIL) Directors S.M. Ashraful Alam and S.M. Mahbubul Alam, Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited's Chairman S.M Rezaul Alam and Managing Director S.M. Monjural Alam, WHIL's Managing Director Engineer Golam Murshed welcomed the BSEC chairman and his spouse at Walton factory with the flower bouquets.

Following proper health safety rules and also maintaining social distance, WHIL's Additional Managing Director Abul Bashar Howlader, Deputy Managing Directors Md. Humayun Kabir and Alamgir Alam Sarker, Executive Directors Col. (Retd.) S M Shahadat Alam, Uday Hakim, Tanvir Rahman, Yusuf Ali, Anisur Rahman Mallick, Md. Firoj Alam (also Chief Marketing Officer), Amin Khan, Shahjada Salim, Yeasir Al Imran, Shahjalal Hossain Limon, Rakib Uddin, Robiul Alam, Media Adviser Enayet Ferdous, Company Secretary Rafiqul Islam FCS, BSEC Chairman Chairman's PS Rashidul Alam, were also present during the visit.





