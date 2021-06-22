Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 22 June, 2021, 1:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Long route buses from Dhaka suspended       
Home Business

EU to slap new sanctions on Belarus, target its economy

Published : Tuesday, 22 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

BRUSSELS, June 21: European Union foreign ministers will approve Monday a fresh set of sanctions against scores of officials in Belarus and prepare a series of measures aimed at hurting the country's economy, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.
The EU has ratcheted up sanctions since President Alexander Lukashenko won a sixth term last August in elections slammed as fraudulent by the 27-nation bloc. The measures have targeted people accused of electoral misconduct and responsibility for the police crackdown that followed.
But the EU has tightened ranks further since Belarus' authorities forced a Ryanair plane to land in Minsk last month and by what appears to be the use of migrants to pressure Lithuania, which has provided safe-haven to opposition figures and is one of Lukashenko's most vocal critics in Europe.
"We will approve the package of new sanctions, which is a wider package," Borrell told reporters in Luxembourg where he was chairing the ministerial meeting. He said asset freezes and travel bans will be slapped on a total of around 86 people and organizations.
Diplomats have said that a number of those targeted are linked to the May 23 incident that saw a Ryanair flight traveling from Greece to Lithuania diverted to Minsk, where authorities arrested Raman Pratasevich, a dissident journalist who was on board the airliner.
The EU has already banned Belarus airline companies from flying over the bloc's territory or using its airports.
Borrell said the ministers will also prepare a raft of economic sanctions for EU leaders to endorse at a summit on Thursday. "These are going to hurt, going to hurt the economy of Belarus heavily," he said.
The measures are likely to include action against the export of potash - a common fertilizer ingredient - tobacco industry exports and petroleum products, among others.
"We will no longer just sanction individuals. We will now also impose sectoral sanctions -- meaning that we will now get to work on the economic areas that are of particular significance for Belarus and for the regime's income," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said.
"We want to make very, very clear to Lukashenko that there is no going back," Maas said.    -AP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
IBBL Mymensingh Zone holds seminar on Shariah compliance
Marico BD raises Tk.3.20 Lakhs to help educate underprivileged girls
DBH wins AAA credit rating for 16th consecutive year
Norwegian Air replaces CEO with immediate effect
Bangladesh wants to export resort wears to Maldives
IFIC Bank plans to raise Tk 10b thru perpetual bonds
Stocks jump up, DSEX shoots to 41-month highs on positive sentiment


Latest News
Long route buses from Dhaka suspended
New poor from COVID-19 pandemic is temporary: Mannan
RMG factories to remain open in 7 dists
Two girls drowns in Kishoreganj pond
AL candidate wins Laxmipur-2 by-polls
HC questions exclusion of SSC-2016 passed students from admission test
Youth dies from electrocution in Ashulia
No evidences found linking Covid vaccination causes infertility: Experts
Will Smith reveals title of his upcoming memoir, calls it 'labour of love'
Farmer dies falling off tree in Satkhira
Most Read News
Sustainable rural development initiative: Practices and learning of LGSP
A concise understanding on Pakistan - Afghanistan relations
Munia-mania sold out, panicked-Pori Moni’ selling
102 Bangladeshis arrested in Malaysia
Commander of Air Base Bashar,  Air Vice Marshal Md Nazrul Islam
Myanmar rejects UN ruling
Three murdered in three dists
China unhappy with Nepal
DCCI, Vietnam embassy to boost trade cooperation
BD ‘deeply disappointed’ over UNGA resolution on Myanmar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft