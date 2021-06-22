Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 22 June, 2021, 1:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Long route buses from Dhaka suspended       
Home Business

‘China deposit rate reform to ease pressure on banks’ costs’

Published : Tuesday, 22 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

BEIJING, June 21: China's reforms to the way banks calculate deposit rates will help ease pressure on banks' funding costs, although the impact on lenders and depositors will be limited, an industry body overseeing rates said on Monday.
The body said the previous practice of multiplying the benchmark rate had pushed up lenders' overall funding costs as some used innovative products to lure deposits, prompting competitors raise long-term deposit rates.
From Monday, June 21, China will allow banks to set ceilings on deposit rates by adding basis points to the benchmark rate, a shift from the previous practice of multiplying the benchmark rate, the Self-Disciplinary Mechanism for the Pricing of Market-Oriented Interest Rates said.
Ceilings on banks' deposit rates with maturities of more than one year have declined following the reforms, while ceilings on banks' time deposit rates with maturities of six months or less have risen, according to the body, which is supervised by the People's Bank of China (PBOC).
"The new scheme eliminates the leverage effect, and the gap between long-term and short-term deposit rates will be narrowed, which is conducive to guiding bank deposits to return to a reasonable term structure," the industry body said.
Sources have told Reuters that China plans to reform the way banks calculate deposit rates, setting new ceilings of up to 75 basis points above the benchmark rate for some lenders.
All banks will be allowed to add up to 20 basis points (bps) to the benchmark rate on demand deposits and small Chinese banks and foreign banks will be permitted to add up to 75 bps to the benchmark rate on time deposit rates, the sources said. The deposit rate reform will help banks keep a reasonable interest margin and profitability, which will be "crucial for ensuring banks' continuous credit supply to the real economy", analysts at China Securities said in a note.
On Monday, the PBOC kept its benchmark lending rate, the loan prime rate (LPR), unchanged for the 14th straight month at its June fixing. The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was kept at 3.85%.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
IBBL Mymensingh Zone holds seminar on Shariah compliance
Marico BD raises Tk.3.20 Lakhs to help educate underprivileged girls
DBH wins AAA credit rating for 16th consecutive year
Norwegian Air replaces CEO with immediate effect
Bangladesh wants to export resort wears to Maldives
IFIC Bank plans to raise Tk 10b thru perpetual bonds
Stocks jump up, DSEX shoots to 41-month highs on positive sentiment


Latest News
Long route buses from Dhaka suspended
New poor from COVID-19 pandemic is temporary: Mannan
RMG factories to remain open in 7 dists
Two girls drowns in Kishoreganj pond
AL candidate wins Laxmipur-2 by-polls
HC questions exclusion of SSC-2016 passed students from admission test
Youth dies from electrocution in Ashulia
No evidences found linking Covid vaccination causes infertility: Experts
Will Smith reveals title of his upcoming memoir, calls it 'labour of love'
Farmer dies falling off tree in Satkhira
Most Read News
Sustainable rural development initiative: Practices and learning of LGSP
A concise understanding on Pakistan - Afghanistan relations
Munia-mania sold out, panicked-Pori Moni’ selling
102 Bangladeshis arrested in Malaysia
Commander of Air Base Bashar,  Air Vice Marshal Md Nazrul Islam
Myanmar rejects UN ruling
Three murdered in three dists
China unhappy with Nepal
DCCI, Vietnam embassy to boost trade cooperation
BD ‘deeply disappointed’ over UNGA resolution on Myanmar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft