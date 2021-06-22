Video
Tuesday, 22 June, 2021, 1:28 AM
Home Business

BD UK High Commissioner meets FBCCI President

Published : Tuesday, 22 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK and Ireland Saida Muna Tasneem made a courtesy call on the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) President Md. Jashim Uddin at FBCCI Icon, 60 Motijheel, Dhaka on Sunday, 2021.
During the meeting, the FBCCI President and the High Commissioner discussed on the issues related to trade and investment between Bangladesh and UK and Ireland as well as the apex trade body's economic and social measures amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
Business exchange on ICT, Pharmaceutical, Jute Goods, Public Health, Light Engineering, Vegetables, Automobile, Electronic Vehicles as well as the other potential sectors of Bangladesh to UK was highlighted in the meeting.
FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin apprised that in this Covid situation, UK should be the most congenial partner of Bangladesh.
"We may afford to take the cooperation and assistances in vaccination as well as technology. Besides, Private sector is needed to be involved in Policy making with public sector, said FBCCI President."
Saida Muna Tasneem acknowledged that the ICT sector, Cyber Security in Bangladesh and noted more could be done in Pharmaceutical, Jute Goods, Public Health, Light Engineering, Fruits & Vegetables etc. She talked about to achieve net zero where huge investment is needed in COP26. She suggested FBCCI to study on green sector and raise the sustainable market economy agenda. She also thinks the need of Chamber to Chamber connectivity and more public private sector engagements. Saida Muna furthermore apprised that UK is hiring a large number of nurses from the other countries where Bangladesh can take the opportunity by processing of Certification and other needful.
FBCCI Senior Vice-President Mr. Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu, Vice Presidents Md. Amin Helaly, Habib Ullah Dawn, Salahuddin Alamgir, M. A Razzak Khan, Director Dr. Ferdousi Begum, Shomi Kaiser, Priti Chakraborty, Abu Naser, and the CEO of FBCCI Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque were also present at the occasion.




