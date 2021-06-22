Tipu says light engineering sector to be made export-oriented

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said that the government has taken special initiative to make light engineering sector mainly export-oriented because it has very high potentials among the SMEs to become a lead export industry.

"If the light engineering products can be made export-oriented, then it will be possible to create huge employment opportunities and simultaneously reduce dependence on one product for exports," he said.

The commerce minister made the observation while addressing the national-level consultative workshop on Sunday titled "Framing Policy for light engineering industry development" as the chief guest.

Business Promotion Council under the Ministry of Commerce and Bangladesh Light Engineering Industry Owners' Association jointly organized this virtual consultative workshop in the city. Association technical adviser Eng. Mohammad Habibur Rahman presented a draft policy on light engineering at the workshop.

Tipu Munshi said it is possible to create huge employment opportunities in the light engineering sector through building technically skilled workforce. Side by side it is also possible to further expand the export market through production of newer items and export diversification.

"But, to tap this potential, he said all concerned stakeholders need to come forward alongside the government initiatives. He also maintain that government wants to move ahead in a planned way with core suggestions of entrepreneurs in this industry.

For this, Tipu said the Light Engineering Industry Development Policy is being framed in line with the objectives of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The commerce minister said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has declared the light engineering Industry as "Borshoponno-2020" since a big market of these products has been created in the country.

He said the surplus products from this industry could be exported abroad after meeting the local demand.

Tipu said alongside the light engineering Industry products, ICT and plastic products, agriculture and leather industries are growing as export competitive industry to increase the number of the country's exportable items.

For this, he said the Export Competitiveness for Jobs (EC4J) project is being implemented with support from the World Bank.

Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh, FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin, Additional Secretary (export) and EC4J project director Md Hafizur Rahman, Business Promotion Council coordinator Md Abdur Rahim spoke on the occasion.

Bangladesh Light Engineering Industry Owners' Association President Md Abdur Razzaque also spoke, among others, on the occasion.



