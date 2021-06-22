Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 22 June, 2021, 1:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Long route buses from Dhaka suspended       
Home Business

Tipu says light engineering sector to be made export-oriented

Published : Tuesday, 22 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Business Correspondent

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said that the government has taken special initiative to make light engineering sector mainly export-oriented because it has   very high potentials among the SMEs to become a lead export industry.
 "If the light engineering products can be made export-oriented, then it will be possible to create huge employment opportunities and simultaneously reduce dependence on one product for exports," he said.
The commerce minister made the observation while addressing the national-level consultative workshop on Sunday titled "Framing Policy for light engineering industry development" as the chief guest.
Business Promotion Council under the Ministry of Commerce and Bangladesh Light Engineering Industry Owners' Association jointly organized this virtual consultative workshop in the city. Association technical adviser Eng. Mohammad Habibur Rahman presented a draft policy on light engineering at the workshop.
Tipu Munshi said it is possible to create huge employment opportunities in the light engineering sector through building technically skilled workforce. Side by side it is also possible to further expand the export market through production of newer items and export diversification.
"But, to tap this potential, he said all concerned stakeholders need to come   forward alongside the government initiatives. He also maintain that government wants to move ahead in a planned way with core suggestions of entrepreneurs in  this industry.
For this, Tipu said the Light Engineering Industry Development Policy is being framed in line with the objectives of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.
The commerce minister said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has declared the light engineering Industry as "Borshoponno-2020" since a big market of these products has been created in the country.
He said the surplus products from this industry could be exported abroad after meeting the local demand.
Tipu said alongside the light engineering Industry products, ICT and plastic products, agriculture and leather industries are growing as export competitive industry to increase the number of the country's exportable items.
For this, he said the Export Competitiveness for Jobs (EC4J) project is being implemented with support from the World Bank.
Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh, FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin, Additional Secretary (export) and EC4J project director Md Hafizur Rahman, Business Promotion Council coordinator Md Abdur Rahim spoke on the   occasion.
Bangladesh Light Engineering Industry Owners' Association President Md Abdur Razzaque also spoke, among others, on the occasion.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
IBBL Mymensingh Zone holds seminar on Shariah compliance
Marico BD raises Tk.3.20 Lakhs to help educate underprivileged girls
DBH wins AAA credit rating for 16th consecutive year
Norwegian Air replaces CEO with immediate effect
Bangladesh wants to export resort wears to Maldives
IFIC Bank plans to raise Tk 10b thru perpetual bonds
Stocks jump up, DSEX shoots to 41-month highs on positive sentiment


Latest News
Long route buses from Dhaka suspended
New poor from COVID-19 pandemic is temporary: Mannan
RMG factories to remain open in 7 dists
Two girls drowns in Kishoreganj pond
AL candidate wins Laxmipur-2 by-polls
HC questions exclusion of SSC-2016 passed students from admission test
Youth dies from electrocution in Ashulia
No evidences found linking Covid vaccination causes infertility: Experts
Will Smith reveals title of his upcoming memoir, calls it 'labour of love'
Farmer dies falling off tree in Satkhira
Most Read News
Sustainable rural development initiative: Practices and learning of LGSP
A concise understanding on Pakistan - Afghanistan relations
Munia-mania sold out, panicked-Pori Moni’ selling
102 Bangladeshis arrested in Malaysia
Commander of Air Base Bashar,  Air Vice Marshal Md Nazrul Islam
Myanmar rejects UN ruling
Three murdered in three dists
China unhappy with Nepal
DCCI, Vietnam embassy to boost trade cooperation
BD ‘deeply disappointed’ over UNGA resolution on Myanmar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft