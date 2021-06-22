Video
Germany to provide 339.54m euro for BD projects

Published : Tuesday, 22 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Business Desk

Ms. Fatima Yasmin, Secretary, Economic Relations Divisions (ERD) of the Ministry of Finance and German Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Fahrenholtz, display documents after signing a financing agreement at the ERD in Dhaka on Sunday.

Financial and technical agreements on development cooperation have been     signed on Sunday in Dhaka between the governments of Bangladesh and Germany under which Germany will support development of various projects in   Bangladesh.  
Under the agreement which was negotiated by the end of last year Germany will provide technical and financial support worth EUR 339.54 million which is around  BDT 3463.3 crore in local currency.
The German government make available the financial support in two separate  deals which include EUR47.04 million for Technical Cooperation and EUR 292.5 million for Financial Cooperation.
Ms. Fatima Yasmin, Secretary, Economic Relations Divisions (ERD) of the Ministry of Finance and German Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Fahrenholtz, signed the agreements for their respective governments.
The signing was attended by senior officials from the German Embassy in Dhaka, the German Development Bank KfW, the German technical cooperation agencies GIZ and BGR,as well as from the Government of Bangladesh.
The cooperation under these agreements will take place in the area of Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency involving EUR237.5 million and Sustainable Urban Development involving EUR 30 million.
It also include financing for Good Governance with EUR 5.5 million, Displacement and Migration involving EUR 19 million, Training and sustainable growth for decent jobs at a cost of EUR42.5 million and Protection of Biodiversity at a cost of EUR 5.04 million.
Germany has been providing financial and technical assistance for development    of Bangladesh since 1972, which amounts today to a total of over 3 billion EUR.
German - Bangladesh Development Cooperation has a long history in supporting infrastructure, health, poverty alleviation, good governance and human rights, energy efficiency and renewable energy, climate change adaptation.
The present agreement marks the continuation of successful bilateral cooperation that contributes to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. "We are glad to continue our support for the Bangladeshi success story" the German Ambassador said on this occasion.


