FDI in BD fell by 11pc to 2.6 billion in 2020: UNCTAD

Foreign direct investment (FDI) in Bangladesh has declined by about 11 per cent to $2.6 billion in 2020. It was $2.87 billion in 2019, according the World Investment Report (WIR) 2021 of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) released from its Geneva headquarters on Monday.

After the decline in the inflows of FDI in Bangladesh, the recovery is likely to take more time, said the WIR.

The net inflow of FDI in 2018 was $3.61 billion which was the highest amount of inflow in a single year in the country. The report also mentioned that global FDI declined by 35 per cent to $998.91 billion in the last year from $1530.28 billion (or $1.53 trillion) in 2019 due to pandemic.

It, however, expressed optimism that FDI flows are expected to bottom out in 2021 and recover some lost ground with an increase of 10 to 15 per cent in the current year.

"In Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, FDI inflows will take longer to recover, as investment commitments in these countries remained weak," said the UNCTAD report.

In this connection, it mentioned that announced greenfield investment projects in 2020, an indication of FDI trends over the next few years, contracted 87 per cent in Bangladesh and 96 per cent in Sri Lanka.

"This contraction is due to weak investment interests in garment production, a major export industry and FDI recipient in these countries," it added. "Investment in, and production of, garments suffered severely in 2020, with no sign of recovery as of early 2021."

The report also mentioned that garment factories in Bangladesh faced some $3 billion worth of cancelled export orders in the last year while in Sri Lanka, export data for January 2021 showed no recovery yet.

Bangladesh was the second largest recipient of FDI in the last year among the Least Developed Countries (LDCs), preceded by Cambodia where inflow of FDI stood at $3.60 billion in 2020. Ethiopia became the third with $2.40 billion and followed by Mozambique ($2.30 billion) and Myanmar ($1.80 billion). All the five LDCs faced decline in FDI in the last year.

"As in previous years, inflows were concentrated in some large LDCs," said the UNCTAD report.

"The top five recipients (Cambodia, Bangladesh, Ethiopia, Mozambique and Myanmar, in that order) accounted for more than half of FDI to the group, and the top 10 (adding the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Senegal, the United Republic of Tanzania, Mauritania and the Lao People's Democratic Republic) for over three quarters," it added.

WIR 2021 also mentioned that foreign investment inflows in Bangladesh are "shifting away from large non-renewable energy and finance projects towards fintech, the pharmaceutical industry, liquefied natural gas plants and agribusiness, which the Government is actively promoting."

"The prospects of FDI in LDCs remain subdued in the immediate future. Inflows are expected to remain sluggish over the next few years," said the report.
























