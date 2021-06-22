Video
Tuesday, 22 June, 2021, 1:28 AM
Business

ADB, Netherlands to give Tk 1781.39cr for Bangladesh flood control

Published : Tuesday, 22 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Mizanur Rahman

Villagers wade through a flooded village in Bangladesh. photo : file photo

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Netherlands will provide large sums of assistance such as loans and grants for flood control in some major rivers in Bangladesh including prevention of erosion of Jamuna and Padma river at some sensitive points.
The cost of the project titled 'Flood and Riverbank Erosion Risk Management Investment Program (Project-II)' has been estimated at Tk 1,781.39 crore. It will include Tk 313.24 crore spending from the government's own funds while the remaining Tk 1,364.36 crore will come from ADB loans and the Netherlands government grants will provide Tk 103.06 crore.
The project will be implemented in 9 upazilas of Pabna, Sirajganj, Tangail and Manikganj districts. Official sources said the Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) at the Planning Commission discussed the project proposals at a meeting on June 2 on being presented by the Ministry of Water Resources.
The Additional Secretary at Economic Relations Division (ERD) and head of the ADB Wing Peer Mohammad said they have held initial discussions with the ADB on the project. Loan  negotiations are underway.
Meanwhile, a summary on the loan proposal would be send to Prime Minister Office and it would be then placed before ADB board for approval. The loan agreement will be signed at the end.
It will be presented at a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for approval soon after initial processing.
Bangladesh Water Development Board will implement the project starting this year and it is scheduled to end by June 2025. On implementation the living standards of the people in those areas along the banks of Jamuna and Padma rivers will improve.
The project will help achieving sustainable economic growth, develop integrated local infrastructure, increase institutional capacity and prevent erosion to increase sustainability of economic activities in the project areas.
A similar project titled Jamun-Meghna River Erosion Mitigation project was earlier  implemented with financial assistance of ADB to prevent erosion of 3 major rivers of the country (Jamuna, Meghna, Padma). Bangladesh Water Development Board executed it between 2002 and 2011. It proved effective.
In the light of such success ADB conducted a feasibility study with a Japan government grant to implement river bank conservation work of major rivers using similar cost-effective and sustainable technologies from June 2012 to December 2013.
Based on the recommendations of that survey titled Main River Flood and Bank Erosion Risk Management Program, ADB agreed to provide USD $ 75 million in loans and $ 15.3 million in grants to implement the Trans-1 project of by Water Development Board.
The Planning Commission sources said under this project, a reserve fund of Tk 617.61 crore    has been set aside to build 30 km of river banks protection dam. The sources said the PEC finds per km construction cost is too high and has asked concerned agencies to bring down the cost.


