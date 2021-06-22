Restructuring to cut life insurance cos' management cost by 15pc

Life insurance companies will now see management cost reduction by up to 15 per cent as the Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority (IDRA) restructured the supervisory level and commission structure, said its Chairman Dr. M. Mosharraf Hossain.

He made the remark at a virtual view exchange meeting hosted by the Insurance Reporters Forum (IRF) on Sunday.

The meeting was organized to discuss the problems and prospects of the country's insurance sector.

IRF General Secretary Sakhawat Hossain Sumon moderated the meeting with Golam Mawla, President of the organization, in the chair.

Responding to a question from reporters at the meeting, the IDRA chairman said, "A life insurance company spreads a kind of notoriety when it does not pay its insurance claims on time. That is why we have taken steps to strengthen the financial base of life insurance companies.

"Supervisory level and commission structure have already been restructured. This will reduce the cost of life insurance companies by up to 15 per cent, which will strengthen the financial position of the company. A directive has been issued in this regard. It will be effective from September 1," said Mosharraf Hossain.

In response to another question, he said, "According to the law, entrepreneurial directors of insurance companies have to hold 60 per cent shares. We have to implement the instructions given earlier in this regard."

"In the case of unlisted companies, we are strictly monitoring it. There are some complications with listed companies. But since it is in the law, the law must be obeyed," he said.

The IDRA chairman also highlighted some problems in the insurance sector. He mentioned the manpower crisis as the main problem.

Insurance companies have about 20 million customers but IDRA, regulatory body of the sector, is being run with only 31-strong manpower, he said.

The IDRA restructured the supervisory level and commission structure last Thursday with a directive to control the management costs of life insurance companies.