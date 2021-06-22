Find out reasons of Boro price hike

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder on Monday asked the Directorate General of Food (DG Food) officials to find out the reasons behind the increase of Boro rice price despite bumper yield in the last season. Rice price did not increase during the Bangla months of Chaitra and Boishakh, usually known as lean period, due to the government's initiatives.

But despite bumper Boro yield in the country this year, the price sees gradual rise, which is unusual. The DG Food officials have to find out reasons of the hike, the minister said while addressing a virtual review meeting with the DG Food officials. The officials from Khulna and Barishal joined the meeting virtually from their offices.

Joining the meeting from his official residence, the minister reviewed progress of internal food procurement drive started on May 7 this year. Additional Director General of Food Abdul Aziz Mollah chaired the meeting while Food Secretary Dr. Nazmanara Khanum spoke, among others.







