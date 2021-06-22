RAB nabs 16 teen gangsters from Basila in city

The Rapid Action Battalion on Monday arrested 16 members of two groups of teen gangs from Basila at Mohammadpur in the city.

The elite force identified them as Md Sagar,13, Md Sarfaraz Ahmed Rimon,17, Md Raihan,17, Md Polash Hossain,32, Md Munna,15, Md Russel,16, Md Uzzal Hossain,14, Shakil Hawlader,18, Md Murad Hossain,20, Md Mamun Khan,18, Rifad Hossain,18, Md Raihan,18, Hasan Sheikh,19, Md Hasnain,19, Md Nasir Uddin Albani,19, and Joy Chandra Ghosh,19.

All the detainees are members of 'Don Group' and 'Munna Group'. During the raid, RAB also recovered at least 11 knives, one machete, three retractable knives and a sharp weapon.

Some 62 members of 11 listed infamous teen gangs have been detained in the last one month till Sunday night. "Not only gang members but their patrons would also be brought to book. Drives will continue to bring them under law," said Rapid Action Battalion (RAB-2) Commander Lt Col Khandker Saiful Alam in a press conference on Monday.

The press meet was held at RAB-2 office at Basila in city's Mohammadpur area following detention of 16 members of two teen gangs. The elite force has detained them during separate drives in different parts of Hazaribagh and Darus Salam areas of the capital on Sunday night.

Lt Col Sauful Alam said they have long been involved in many criminal activities including robbery, mugging, drug abuse, eve-teasing and extortion. They used to create a reign of terror to hold sway over their respective areas.







