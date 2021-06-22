Video
latest Long route buses from Dhaka suspended       
Home Back Page

Triple Murder In City

Shafiqul on  3-day remand

Published : Tuesday, 22 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Court Correspondent

Mehzabin's husband Shafiqul Islam, an accused of the sensational Kadamtali triple murder case, was placed on a three-day remand by a Dhaka court on Monday.
Mehzabin is the alleged killer of her parents and sister. The murders took place at a residence in city's Kadamtoli area on Saturday.
Metropolitan Magistrate Shahidul Islam passed the order after the Inspector Jakir Hossain of Kadamtali Police Station, also Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, produced Shafiqul before the court with a seven-day remand plea.
On Sunday, another Dhaka court placed the main accused Mehzabin on a four-day remand in the case.
On Saturday, police recovered the bodies of expatriate worker Masud Rana, 50, his wife Mousumi Islam, 40, and their younger daughter Jannatul, 18, from their house in Dhaka's Kadamtali area.
Police said the couple's elder daughter Mehzabin Moon, who was arrested, threatened to murder her husband and daughter in a call to the 999 national helpline after killing her parents and sister.
Later on Sunday, Rana's brother Shakhawat Hossain filed a case with Kadamtali Police Station, accusing Mehzabin and her husband Shafiqul of the killings.


