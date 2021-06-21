Case filed against Mehzabin, her husband

A case was filed against a woman and her husband on charge of triple murder at Kadamtali in the capital on Saturday.

Jamal Uddin Mir, Officer-in-Charge of Kadamtali Police Station said the accused are Mehjabin Islam Moon, 30, and her husband Shafiqul

Islam, 40. The OC said Moon's uncle Shakhawat Hossain filed the case with Kadamtali Police Station on Sunday.

A court in Dhaka has placed Mehzabin Islam, who murdered her parents and younger sister, on a four-day remand.

Metropolitan Magistrate Debabrata Biswas granted the remand prayer as the Investigation Officer of the case pleaded for seven-day remand for proper investigation.

Kadamtali police recovered the bodies of Masud Rana, 50, a Saudi expatriate, his wife Mousumi Islam, 45, and their daughter Jannatul Islam from a building on Rajjab Ali Sarder Road around 11:30am after Moon called 999.

Mehzabin Islam Moon and her younger sister (slain Jannatul) were forced into prostitution by their mother, taking the advantage of their father's absence at home (as he lived abroad) said, police.

The police official added that after Mehzabin's marriage, her mother continued to force her into prostitution with her younger daughter. In the meantime, her (Mehzabin) husband developed a relationship with her younger sister. Besides, Mehzabin's father Masud Rana got married for the second time in Oman.





