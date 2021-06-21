Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 21 June, 2021, 11:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest RMCH reports 13 more deaths in 24hrs       Pfizer vaccination starts        204 Union Parishads' elections underway amid COVID surge      
Home Front Page

Kadamtali Triple Murder

Case filed against Mehzabin, her husband

Published : Monday, 21 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Staff Correspondent

A case was filed against a woman and her husband on charge of triple murder at Kadamtali in the capital on Saturday.
Jamal Uddin Mir, Officer-in-Charge of Kadamtali Police Station said the accused are Mehjabin Islam Moon, 30, and her husband Shafiqul
    Islam, 40.  The OC said Moon's uncle Shakhawat Hossain filed the case with Kadamtali Police Station on Sunday.
A court in Dhaka has placed Mehzabin Islam, who murdered her parents and younger sister, on a four-day remand.
Metropolitan Magistrate Debabrata Biswas granted the remand prayer as the Investigation Officer of the case pleaded for seven-day remand for proper investigation.
Kadamtali police recovered the bodies of Masud Rana, 50, a Saudi expatriate, his wife Mousumi Islam, 45, and their daughter Jannatul Islam from a building on Rajjab Ali Sarder Road around 11:30am after Moon called 999.
Mehzabin Islam Moon and her younger sister (slain Jannatul) were forced into prostitution by their mother, taking the advantage of their father's absence at home (as he lived abroad) said, police.
Wari Zone Deputy Commissioner Shah Iftekhar Ahmed said, "Talking to Mehzabin, I came to know that Mehzabin, her younger sister (slain Jannatul) were forced into prostitution by their mother, taking the advantage of their father's absence at home. She protested against all this, but to no avail."
The police official added that after Mehzabin's marriage, her mother continued to force her into prostitution with her younger daughter. In the meantime, her (Mehzabin) husband developed a relationship with her younger sister. Besides, Mehzabin's father Masud Rana got married for the second time in Oman.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Saudi seeks religious reset as clerical power wanes
Case filed against Mehzabin, her husband
The incessant rainfall could hardly keep working people indoors
SC stays HC verdict on suspension of 7 cops of Bakerganj
Health DG draws flak from JS panel for skipping C-19 crisis meet
EC Mahbub hospitalized with C-19
Ctg water-logging project extended to another year
Govt to welcome solar power plant in Hakaluki Haor: Minister


Latest News
Man, nephew killed in Chattogram bike accident
India’s daily Covid cases further fall to 53,256
Pfizer vaccination starts
204 Union Parishads' elections underway amid COVID surge
Bangladesh calls for 'effective actions' to repatriate Rohingyas
Swiss beat Turkey to keep Euro 2020 hopes alive
Iran nuclear deal negotiators take stock
Tahsan visits Rohingya camps
40pc power will come from renewable sources by 2041: Nasrul
Elections to 204 Union Parishads Monday
Most Read News
Father’s Day alert!
Who is Ebrahim Raisi, Iran’s next president?
International Yoga day
3rd pandemic wave hits as Brazil surpasses half million COVID deaths
Top Chinese nuclear scientist dies falling off building
Recognizing refugees in rebuilding their lives 
BPL football resumes Friday
Woman kidnapped from Dhaka kitchen market, raped by 3
3 minor boys go missing in Sylhet
Taliban: 'Islamic system' only way to Afghan peace, women's rights
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft