SC stays HC verdict on suspension of 7 cops of Bakerganj

The Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Sunday stayed for four weeks a High Court verdict that directed the Home Secretary to suspend seven police personnel of Bakerganj Police Station of Barishal district, including the Officer-in-Charge Md Abul Kalam over the rape case filed against four children in the district on October 6 last year.

Chamber Judge Justice Obaidul Hassan passed the stay order after hearing on separate petitions filed by seven police personnel including OC Abul Kalam

on June 17 seeking stay on the HC verdict.

The Chamber judge also sent the petitions to the full bench of the Appellate Division for hearing on August 1.

Earlier, on June 13, the HC bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Md. Kamrul Hossain Mollah directed the Home Secretary to suspend the seven police personnel.

The court asked the authorities concerned to suspend Social Service (Probation) Officer of the district and withdraw the criminal jurisdiction of Senior Judicial Magistrate Enayet Ullah for ordering to send the minors to the custody of Child Development Centre without granting them bail.







