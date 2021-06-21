Video
Home Front Page

Health DG draws flak from JS panel for skipping C-19 crisis meet

Published : Monday, 21 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 186

Director General of Health Services ABM Khurshid Alam has roused the ire of the parliamentary committee on the health ministry after failing to turn up to a meeting on pandemic-related matters.
The meeting on Sunday addressed a range of issues, including the purchase of vaccines by the
    health directorate during the coronavirus pandemic.
Alam could now face action from the health ministry due to his absence, according to members of the parliamentary committee.
"A lot of things were discussed in the meeting today but the DG was not in attendance. The committee's chairman has advised the health ministry to take action against Alam for his absence," said a member of the committee, who asked not to be named.
"If no action is taken, the matter may be raised in parliament."
Abdul Aziz, another committee member, also expressed anger over Alam's absence but deferred to the chairman of the committee for further comment.


