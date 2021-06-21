

EC Mahbub hospitalized with C-19

It is learned that he was admitted to the Evercare Hospital in the capital on Saturday night and was

taken to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) due to low oxygen saturation level.

His personal Secretary Muhammad Enam Uddin told the Daily Observer on Sunday that he was infected with Covid -19.

He said the 79-year-old EC Mahbub Talukdar was admitted to the Evercare Hospital in the capital when he suddenly fell ill last night. He was admitted to the ICU at night. Currently, he is being brought to the cabin.

The veteran bureaucrat Mahbub Talukdar has been serving as EC since 2017.







