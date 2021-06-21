Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 21 June, 2021, 11:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest RMCH reports 13 more deaths in 24hrs       Pfizer vaccination starts        204 Union Parishads' elections underway amid COVID surge      
Home Front Page

Ctg water-logging project extended to another year

Published : Monday, 21 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 188
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Jun 20: The implementation period of Taka 5,616 crore project titled "Canal re-excavation, renovation and expansion to eradicate water- logging of Chattogram" has been extended to another year for the second time.
At a meeting held at IMED office under the Planning Ministry with IMED Secretary in the chair, the implementation period of the project has been extended to June 30 in 2022 next.
The schedule time of the implementation was June 2020 last. Later on it was extended for the first time to the June 30, 2021.
But the Project Director Lt Col Muhammad Shah Ali said that only 51 per cent of the works have so far been completed.
So, the extension of the scheduled time is essential to complete the project.
Meanwhile, the preparation of Revised Development Project Proposal (RDPP) is nearing completion.
Hasan bin Shams, Chief Engineer of Chattogram Development Authority
    (CDA) said that the RDPP would be completed in July next.
The reliable sources observed that the cost of the project might increase further. Some experts opined that it might be doubled.
According to Project sources, there are a total of 1600 kilometres of drains in the city. But 302 km long drains have been placed under the project.
The 302 km long drains under the project have been cleaned out so far.
So rest 1300 km drain is under the jurisdiction of Chattogram City Corproation (CCC). CCC is responsible for cleaning of those drains.
An amount of Taka 425 crore have been allocated for the project in the proposed budget of 2021-22 fiscal. Of them, Taka 98 crore would be spent for acquisistion of land.
Moreover, the demand for Taka 300 crore of the contractors concerned have been remaining outstanding due to shortage of fund.
Meanwhile, a total of 12 sluice gates will be constructed by the CDA, WDB and under the project.
Under the project "Canal re-excavation, renovation and expansion to eradicate water logging of Chattogram" five sluice gates have been constructed while the CDA has been constructing 12 and the WDB is constructing 23 sluice gates.
Of them, a total of 12 sluice gates have already been constructed. But the pumps for those regulators have not yet been reached. As a result, the benefit of the sluice gates is not expected in the current season.
The government undertook the mega project titled "Canal re-excavation, renovation and expansion to eradicate water logging of Chattogram" involving of Taka 5,616 crore on August 9, 2017 to end the longstanding waterlogging problem in the city. But the works of the project started in 2018 last.
The 36 canals among the total of 57 canals of the city have been placed under the project and those will be re-excavated under the project.
Moreover, the renovation, expansion, cleaning and improvement of all drains of 40 wards of the Chattogram City Corporaton have so far been completed.
Bangladesh Army has been entrusted with the implementation of the mega project.
All 36 canals will be dug out to protect the city-dwellers from the curse of water-logging.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Saudi seeks religious reset as clerical power wanes
Case filed against Mehzabin, her husband
The incessant rainfall could hardly keep working people indoors
SC stays HC verdict on suspension of 7 cops of Bakerganj
Health DG draws flak from JS panel for skipping C-19 crisis meet
EC Mahbub hospitalized with C-19
Ctg water-logging project extended to another year
Govt to welcome solar power plant in Hakaluki Haor: Minister


Latest News
Man, nephew killed in Chattogram bike accident
India’s daily Covid cases further fall to 53,256
Pfizer vaccination starts
204 Union Parishads' elections underway amid COVID surge
Bangladesh calls for 'effective actions' to repatriate Rohingyas
Swiss beat Turkey to keep Euro 2020 hopes alive
Iran nuclear deal negotiators take stock
Tahsan visits Rohingya camps
40pc power will come from renewable sources by 2041: Nasrul
Elections to 204 Union Parishads Monday
Most Read News
Father’s Day alert!
Who is Ebrahim Raisi, Iran’s next president?
International Yoga day
3rd pandemic wave hits as Brazil surpasses half million COVID deaths
Top Chinese nuclear scientist dies falling off building
Recognizing refugees in rebuilding their lives 
BPL football resumes Friday
Woman kidnapped from Dhaka kitchen market, raped by 3
3 minor boys go missing in Sylhet
Taliban: 'Islamic system' only way to Afghan peace, women's rights
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft