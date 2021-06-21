Ctg water-logging project extended to another year

CHATTOGRAM, Jun 20: The implementation period of Taka 5,616 crore project titled "Canal re-excavation, renovation and expansion to eradicate water- logging of Chattogram" has been extended to another year for the second time.

At a meeting held at IMED office under the Planning Ministry with IMED Secretary in the chair, the implementation period of the project has been extended to June 30 in 2022 next.

The schedule time of the implementation was June 2020 last. Later on it was extended for the first time to the June 30, 2021.

But the Project Director Lt Col Muhammad Shah Ali said that only 51 per cent of the works have so far been completed.

So, the extension of the scheduled time is essential to complete the project.

Meanwhile, the preparation of Revised Development Project Proposal (RDPP) is nearing completion.

Hasan bin Shams, Chief Engineer of Chattogram Development Authority

(CDA) said that the RDPP would be completed in July next.

The reliable sources observed that the cost of the project might increase further. Some experts opined that it might be doubled.

According to Project sources, there are a total of 1600 kilometres of drains in the city. But 302 km long drains have been placed under the project.

The 302 km long drains under the project have been cleaned out so far.

So rest 1300 km drain is under the jurisdiction of Chattogram City Corproation (CCC). CCC is responsible for cleaning of those drains.

An amount of Taka 425 crore have been allocated for the project in the proposed budget of 2021-22 fiscal. Of them, Taka 98 crore would be spent for acquisistion of land.

Moreover, the demand for Taka 300 crore of the contractors concerned have been remaining outstanding due to shortage of fund.

Meanwhile, a total of 12 sluice gates will be constructed by the CDA, WDB and under the project.

Under the project "Canal re-excavation, renovation and expansion to eradicate water logging of Chattogram" five sluice gates have been constructed while the CDA has been constructing 12 and the WDB is constructing 23 sluice gates.

Of them, a total of 12 sluice gates have already been constructed. But the pumps for those regulators have not yet been reached. As a result, the benefit of the sluice gates is not expected in the current season.

The government undertook the mega project titled "Canal re-excavation, renovation and expansion to eradicate water logging of Chattogram" involving of Taka 5,616 crore on August 9, 2017 to end the longstanding waterlogging problem in the city. But the works of the project started in 2018 last.

The 36 canals among the total of 57 canals of the city have been placed under the project and those will be re-excavated under the project.

Moreover, the renovation, expansion, cleaning and improvement of all drains of 40 wards of the Chattogram City Corporaton have so far been completed.

Bangladesh Army has been entrusted with the implementation of the mega project.

All 36 canals will be dug out to protect the city-dwellers from the curse of water-logging.





