Govt to welcome solar power plant in Hakaluki Haor: Minister

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md. Shahab Uddin said the government has set a target of generating 40 per cent of the total electricity using renewable energy by 2041 to curb environmental pollution.

To this end, the government will welcome the proposal to set up solar power plants on non-agricultural wetlands like Hakaluki Haor.

Environment Minister made the remarks on Sunday in a discussion meeting with a delegation of ELERIS Energy for Asia led by David Taylor, President of ELERIS Energy Global at his Secretariat office, on the construction of a 200-megawatt solar power plant under construction at Sonadia Island.

During the meeting, David Taylor, President of ELERIS Energy Global, said his company is working to build two 200 MW power plants at Sonadia Island and Bashkhali in Chattogram.

If all goes well, the two power plants will be able to generate 1,000 MW of electricity gradually. He therefore sought the assistance

of the Minister of Environment to assist in conducting the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for the construction of these two solar power plants.

He added that they have plans to build more such solar power plants in coastal areas where strong sunshine is available.

During the discussion, the Environment Minister said the government would welcome any proposal to build a solar power plant in non-agricultural areas rich in wetlands, including Hakaluki Haor, as the coastal area is prone to disasters.

The Minister said the Bangladesh government is currently trying to move away from the power generation process by using fossil fuels as the president of the Climate Vulnerable Forum.

His government is gradually moving towards the policy of zero use of fossil fuels. Therefore, the Government of Bangladesh will consider a proposal that is not harmful to the environment.

Among others, Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ziaul Hasan NDC, Additional Secretary (Development) Ahmed Shamim Al Razi, ELERIS Energy for Asia Chief Operating Officer Jerry Price, Country Director Zakir Hossain Khan were present on the occasion.







