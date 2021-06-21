AL out to win over Hathazari Hefazat stronghold in Ctg

The ruling Awami League (AL) has taken special initiative to strengthen the organization in Hathazari upazila of Chattogram, which is known as the stronghold of Hefazat-e-Islam. The party has started taking necessary steps by analyzing the reasons for the strong foundation of Hefazat in Hathazari and identifying the issues of organizational weaknesses of the ruling party. AL central leaders will start regular visits to Hathazari Upazila from this month.

They will coordinate and encourage the activities of local leaders to build a strong organization there. Several central leaders of AL responsible for the Chattogram division told the Daily Observer.

It was learned that some central leaders of Awami League held a meeting with leaders of Hathazari Upazila Awami League and allied organizations, local peoples' representatives, leaders of Chattogram North and South District AL and Chattogram City AL at Chattogram Circuit House on Saturday afternoon.

At this time, AL Organizing Secretary responsible for Chattogram Division Abu Sayeed Al Mahmood Swapon, Deputy Publicity Secretary Aminul Islam Amin, influential leader in

Chattogram politics Deputy Minister for Education Muhibul Hasan Chowdhury Nawfel, General Secretary of Chittagong city AL AJM Nasir and other important leaders were present.

At the meeting, the issue of sabotage of Hathazari Madrasa-centric Hefazat-e-Islam at different times was discussed. Several leaders of Hathazari AL criticized several leaders and ministers for their alliance with Hefazat. Several leaders cited the strong belief of devout Muslims as the main reason behind Hefazat's strong position in Hathazari. Some said that the party was weakening in Hathazari for a long time as the AL backed MP was not elected and there was a problem in coordinating with the administration.

Several leaders said the AL could not stand in Hathazari due to internal conflicts and that Hefazat had survived with a strong position.

At the meeting, a leader of Hathazari Upazila AL said the leaders of the associate bodies of political parties play a key role in showing strength on the field. But, in Hathazari there is no conference of allied organizations for many years, there is no committee. As a result, the AL is not getting the strength to stand in front of Hefazat.

According to AL insiders, after listening to the local leaders at the meeting, the central leaders gave several instructions. They were instructed to work to create public awareness to break the stronghold of Hefazat. The leaders of AL instructed the people to carry out various social programmes to make the common people aware that they (Hefazat) are not real religious people but religious businessmen.

To strengthen the Awami League in Hathazari, the central leaders directed to form a full committee of the Upazila AL soon. Although, there was a conference of Hathazari Upazila AL in 2019 but there was no full committee yet.

Central AL directed to form a full committee of Hathazari upazila AL within the next 20 days. Besides, the work of the conference has to be started from the ward, union and municipality levels. Upazila AL has been instructed to arrange step by step.

In this regard, AL Organizing Secretary Abu Sayeed Al Mahmood Swapon told this correspondent, "We have witnessed a lot of Hefazat violence in Hathazari. We have started work to strengthen the Awami League there. I have been sitting and meeting with the leaders of Hathazari and Chattogram. After resolving the problems among themselves, they have been instructed to revamp the organization through grassroots level conferences."

When asked, Hathazari Upazila AL president Mohammad Ali said, "The meeting with the central organizing team was very fruitful. Instructions have been given to strengthen the organizational activities. Although the conference was held in December 2019, it has not been possible to form a full committee yet. It has been directed to form a full committee within the next 20 days."

Hathazari Upazila AL general secretary Sohrab Hossain Noman said that field politics needs to be more active. Not only the organizational activities of the Awami League, but also the allied organizations will be activated through the conference to prevent any malpractice. For this, we need to increase our organizational activities. If organizational activity increases then the coordination with the administration increases.







