3 docs sued for death of another doctor

Three doctors were sued with the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court in Dhaka on Sunday in a case filed over the death of another doctor due to the negligence of the three.

After recording the statements, Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury ordered the

Criminal Investigation Department to investigate the case.

Aktaruzzaman Mia, a physiotherapist, filed the case with the CMM Court on Sunday over the death of his son Dr Toufiq Enam.

Dr Enam, who worked as a medical officer at Evercare Hospital, died while undergoing treatment at BRB Hospital on May 30.

The accused are Dr Abdul Wahab Khan, a laparoscopic surgeon at Islami Bank Central Hospital in Kakrail, Dr Mamun Al Mahtab of the Gastroenterology Department of Labaid Hospital and Prof Mohammad Ali, a hepatobiliary surgeon at BRB Hospital.

According to the case statement Dr Enam visited Dr Khan at the Islami Bank Hospital on May 4 after he fell ill. He was diagnosed with gallbladder stones and Dr Khan discharged him after surgery on May 5.

Dr Khan asked Dr Enam to contact Dr Mahtab at the Labaid Hospital when the patient's condition deteriorated on May 9.

Dr Mahtab conducted a test called endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography or ERCP with stenting after assuming that a clip was put at the wrong place during the surgery.

As the patient's condition deteriorated further and fast, he was sent to Dr Ali at BRB Hospital. Dr Ali admitted Enam to the hospital on May 12 for an urgent operation.

The hospital asked the patient's relatives for three bags of blood for the surgery on May 30. After the family collected the blood, Dr Ali asked for four more bags of blood.

The relatives of the patient locked in altercation with the doctors and nurses of the hospital over the matter at that time.

Dr Enam died the same day while undergoing treatment.

"The accused are greedy. They create situations terrifying the families with the fear of death for money. They employ goons to collect bills forcibly instead of providing patients with proper treatment," Enam's father said in the case.







