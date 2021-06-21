Country sees highest 82 deaths in 52 days

The country on Sunday saw the highest number of deaths in the last 52 days as 82 patients died from the deadly coronavirus, taking the total death to 13,548.

In the past 24 hours, 3,641 new cases were detected, bringing the number of cases at 851,668.

On April 29, the country recorded 88 deaths due the deadly virus.

Besides, 2,509 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 91.90 per cent recovery rate, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

A total of 22,231 samples were tested in 528 labs across the country in the past 24 hours.

The day's infection rate stood at 16.38 per cent and the overall infection rate 13.46 while the overall mortality rate remained at 1.59 per cent.

Among the latest day's victims, 55 were men and 27 women. Of the victims, 79 died in different hospitals across the country while three at home.

Meanwhile, the Khulna division recorded the country's highest number of deaths from Covid-19

for the second consecutive day as 32 and 28 deaths were reported on Sunday and Saturday respectively.

Among other divisions, Dhaka came second with 21 deaths followed by Rajshahi where 12 people died from the virus in the last 24 hours.

Besides, nine of the deceased were from Chattogram, four from Mymensingh, two from Sylhet and one each from Barishal and Rangpur division.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 9,712 of the total deceased across the country were men and 3,836 women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

However, the fast spreading coronavirus has claimed 3,877,114 lives and infected 179,032,373 people across the world till Sunday afternoon, according to Worldometer.

As many as 163,558,264 people have recovered from Covid-19 which has spread to 220 countries.

The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.







