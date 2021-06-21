Video
Pfizer vaccine administering begins today

Published : Monday, 21 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Vaccination programme of Pfizer vaccine will begin today, Shamsul Haque, Director of the Expanded Vaccination Programme, said in a health bulletin on Sunday.
The Pfizer vaccination programme will start with 106,020 doses.
"The Pfizer vaccine is temperature sensitive. So we will initially launch this vaccination programme in
    three hospitals in Dhaka city. An average of 120 people will be vaccinated at each centre daily," Shamsul Haque said.
"The vaccine will be administrated to those who earlier registered with the three designated centres -- Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, Sheikh Russel National Gastroliver Institute and Hospital and Kurmitola General Hospital.
This activity will run from 9:00am to 3:00pm."


