Monday, 21 June, 2021, 11:01 AM
Four held for illegal trading of cryptocurrency bitcoin

Published : Monday, 21 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 212
Staff Correspondent 

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested four people from city's Mirpur area on charges of illegally trading cryptocurrency bitcoin.
The arrestees are Hamim Prince Khan (32), the alleged ringleader; Rahul Sarker (21); Sanjeeb Dey alias Titas (28); and Sohel Khan (20), Rab said.
Hamim, the mastermind of the group, was among the four arrested at Mazar Road in Dhaka's Darussalam on Saturday night, RAB spokesman Commander Khandaker Al Moyeen told media on Sunday.
They are all from Faridpur district.  During primary interrogation, the arrestees admitted that they are involved in bitcoin
    and other virtual currencies trade through different virtual wallets.
They have a history of illegal transactions with criminal internet domain holders and traders through mobile banking or electronic money transfer system to trade the cryptocurrency.      
"They are also involved in credit card forgery. Sohel admitted to Rab that they earlier hacked and forged national and international credit cards and bought bitcoin through those," the Rab official said.
The group also purchased videos from 'dark' pornographic sites and spread them in exchange for money, the RAB spokesman said. They also duped youths on social media by promising them training in cryptocurrency trading.
"They have admitted to receiving tens of millions of takas in investment from interested people," Moyeen said.
Hamim has a number of virtual wallets, some of which were used for the transactions of Tk 15 million in the past one and a half months, according to Al Moyeen.   He said investigators would check the other wallets later.
Hamim gained computer expertise from YouTube lessons and a training centre after studying English in a college in Faridpur.
He later trained at least 50 others in cryptocurrency trading. He can also trade Litecoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies.


