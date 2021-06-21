Stay ever ready to safegurad nat’l sovereignty: PM asks Army



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina takes part in the Tiger Multiple Rocket/Missile Launching System at Savar Cantonment via video conference from her official residence at Ganabhaban on Sunday. PHOTO: PID

She also directed them to attain professional excellence and discipline keeping pace with the changed world order.

The Prime Minister was addressing a function on inclusion of "Tiger Multiple Launch Rocket/Missile System (MLRS)" in Bangladesh Army at Savar Cantonment. She spoke from her official residence Ganobhaban through

video conference.

Sheikh Hasina said the modern MLRS system can very quickly and effectively launch simultaneous attacks on multiple targets and it will add a new dimension in increasing the Army's operational capability.

The MLRS system is included in the Army on the occasion of the Birth Centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Golden Jubilee of the Country's independence.

The Prime Minister termed the day as memorable for the step taken in modernizing the country's Armed Forces.

This new system will also increase mental strength and self confidence of the members of the Army alongside strengthening their institutional capability, she said.

Terming Bangladesh Army as pride of the nation, Sheikh Hasina said, members of the force are making highest sacrifices during any crisis moment as well as protecting independence and sovereignty of the country.

She particularly mentioned services of Bangladesh Army during the COVID-19 pandemic situation saying its members have been working as frontier soldiers.

The Prime Minister also praised the Army for its role in overall management of treatment for the Covid patients as well as for ensuring quarantine of the foreign guests at the CMH in Dhaka.

She highlighted various initiatives of her government for modernization of the armed forces including the Army and said, it is developing the armed forces to cope with the modern world.

Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh has now achieved economic capability to keep pace with other rich countries.

She mentioned that the government has been relentlessly working to keep the economy of Bangladesh running at a time when global economy remains stagnant.

She said the Awami League government has been pulling the country ahead economically enjoying people's support for a long time.

Sheikh Hasina said her government in 1998 established National Defense College (NDC), Military Institute of Science and Technology (MIST) and in 1999 Bangladesh Institute of Peace Support Operation Training (BIPSOT), Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) along with incorporating new brigades, units and battalions to army.

She added that the government also incorporated armoured personnel carriers (APC), AVC, battle tanks, helicopters and other equipment into the army.

She said after assuming power in 2009 they formulated "Forces Goal-2030" in line with the "defense policy" framed by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1974 and has been implementing it.

In addition, the AL government in 2016 established Bangladesh Peacebuilding Centre (BPC), she added.

The head of the government said they have induced modern arms, army aircrafts, helicopters, modern infantry gadgets and engineering equipment to strengthen Bangladesh Army's efficiency many more times.

Chief of Army Staff General Aziz Ahmed also addressed the ceremony at Savar Cantonment.

An audio-visual on Tiger MLRS was also presented. -UNB







