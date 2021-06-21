

NRBC Bank launches 4 sub branches

Chairman of the Bank S M Parvez Tamal inaugurated those 4 sub-branches as chief guest through video conference.

Director (Admin and Finance) of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant Alok Chakraborty was connected in the programme through video conference as Special Guest.

The Managing Director and CEO Golam Awlia, Deputy Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Harunur Rashid, Company Secretary Md. Mozammel Hossain, Head of Support service and Branches Division Major (Retd.) Parvez Hossain joined the programme through video conference.

Senior officials of the Bank and local elites, valued clients and businessmen were present on the occasion.

