Monday, 21 June, 2021, 11:01 AM
Home Business

SJIBL distributes relief among unemployed workers at Dhaka

Published : Monday, 21 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Business Desk

SJIBL distributes relief among unemployed workers at Dhaka

SJIBL distributes relief among unemployed workers at Dhaka

Due to rapid spread of Covid-19 and the long-running lockdown in the country  Shahjalal Islami Bank Ltd (SJIBL) has taken steps to distribute relief among the unemployed workers and helpless people in different parts of the country as part of its corporate social responsibility.
With the support of DMP Gulshan Zone, Shahjalal Islami Bank Limited distributed relief items among the unemployed and helpless people in Bhatara the lower region of the capital city Dhaka recently.
The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Gulshan Zone of Dhaka Metropolitiaan Police Sudip Kumar Chakraborty distributed relief items to more than 600 unemployed working families as chief guest, says a press release.
The relief was distributed among the unemployed people maintaining proper social distance. The relief package include for each family 10 kg rice, 1 kg pulse, 3 kg potatoes, 1 kg salt and 1 piece of soap.
Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, GulshanZone of  Dhaka Metropolitan Police Syed Mamun Mostafa, Head of Public Relations and SJIBL Foundation Md. Samsuddoha and the Ward Councillor of Ward No. 39 of DNCC Mr. Shafiqul Islam Basek were present on the occasion.






