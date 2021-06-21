Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 21 June, 2021, 11:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest RMCH reports 13 more deaths in 24hrs       Pfizer vaccination starts        204 Union Parishads' elections underway       
Home Business

Air India has time till mid-July to challenge Cairn lawsuit

Published : Monday, 21 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

NEW DELHI, Jun 20: Air India has time till mid-July to challenge the lawsuit filed by Britain's Cairn Energy PLC demanding that a US federal court force the airline to pay a $1.26 billion arbitration award it had won against the Indian government in December last year, sources said.
Air India is controlled by the Indian government so much that they are "alter egos", Cairn had said in the lawsuit filed with the US District Court for the Southern District of New York. The court should hold the airline company liable for the arbitration award, the company had said.
A three-member international arbitration tribunal that consisted of one judge appointed by India had unanimously in December overturned levy of taxes on Cairn retrospectively and ordered refund of shares sold, dividend confiscated and tax refunds withheld to recover such demand.
The government of India, despite participating in the arbitration proceeding over four years, has not accepted the award and has filed a 'setting aside' petition in a court in The Netherlands - the seat of the arbitration.
With Cairn seeking to recover the award from state-owned entities such as Air India, the government has said it will contest any enforcement.
Air India has time till mid-July to file a plea contesting Cairn lawsuit, three sources aware of the matter said.
The airline, which is in the process of being privatised, is likely to argue that it is a separate entity and not the alter ego of the Indian government and cannot be forced to pay for any liability of the government, they said.
Air India spokesperson declined to comment on the story.
Cairn has identified $70 billion of Indian assets overseas for potential seizure to collect award, which now totals to $1.72 billion after including interest and penalty.
The assets identified range from Air India's planes to vessels belonging to the Shipping Corporation of India, and properties owned by state banks to oil and gas cargoes of PSUs, the sources said.
These assets are across several jurisdictions, they said without giving further details.    -PTI


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NRBC Bank launches 4 sub branches
SJIBL distributes relief among unemployed workers at Dhaka
protection in economic support, not growth’
Air India has time till mid-July to challenge Cairn lawsuit
Airlines ramp up pressure on Britain to ease travel rules
Largest Forex Expo to be held in Dubai
Business Events
BD emerging as top influential state in region


Latest News
Man, nephew killed in Chattogram bike accident
India’s daily Covid cases further fall to 53,256
Pfizer vaccination starts
204 Union Parishads' elections underway
Bangladesh calls for 'effective actions' to repatriate Rohingyas
Swiss beat Turkey to keep Euro 2020 hopes alive
Iran nuclear deal negotiators take stock
Tahsan visits Rohingya camps
40pc power will come from renewable sources by 2041: Nasrul
Elections to 204 Union Parishads Monday
Most Read News
Father’s Day alert!
Who is Ebrahim Raisi, Iran’s next president?
International Yoga day
3rd pandemic wave hits as Brazil surpasses half million COVID deaths
Top Chinese nuclear scientist dies falling off building
Recognizing refugees in rebuilding their lives 
BPL football resumes Friday
Woman kidnapped from Dhaka kitchen market, raped by 3
3 minor boys go missing in Sylhet
Taliban: 'Islamic system' only way to Afghan peace, women's rights
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft