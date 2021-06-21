Largest Forex Expo to be held in Dubai

June 20: Forex Expo 2021 will be held in Dubai from September 29 to 30 at Hall 6, Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), which is set to identify and analyse the upcoming online trading trends in the region comprising elite trading industry leaders.

The fourth edition of the premier show will be hosted in Dubai with global standards of safety at the large venue. Enormous opportunities await from more than 200 global brands who are set to be a part of the expo and move the trading industry a step ahead. Leading online trading companies and service providers will be joining the event to showcase their latest products and services that aim to revolutionise the shape of the future in trading stocks, forex, commodities and contract for differences (CFDs).

-Khaleej Times













