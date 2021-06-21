Business Events

Pakistan High Commissioner to Bangladesh Imran Ahmed Siddiqui (left) speaking to the members of the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) while DCCI President Rizwan Rehman looks at a meeting between the two sides at the DCCI office at Motijheel in Dhaka on Sunday. DCCI Directors and the High Commission officials (not in picture) also took part in the meeting.Bangladesh Chamber of Industries (BCI) leaders led by BCI Senior Vice President Mostafa Azad Chowdhury Babu greet Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) President Md Jashim Uddin for being elected to the highest post of the country's apex trade body at the FBCCI Icon, at Motijheel in Dhaka on Saturday.