Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 21 June, 2021, 11:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest RMCH reports 13 more deaths in 24hrs       Pfizer vaccination starts        204 Union Parishads' elections underway       
Home Business

Shell gets greener, even as climate advocates say, go faster

Published : Monday, 21 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

June 19: On a clearing at the edge of a farm field, 40 big rectangular boxes the size of shipping containers sit behind a tall fence. Packed inside are stacks of lithium-ion cells and other electrical equipment.
Wired together, these units will form Europe's largest battery, the operators say, able to pump out powerful bursts of electricity to offset fluctuations in the power grid when ebbing winds or cloudy skies slow the generation of renewable electricity. As more power comes from wind and solar, the need for giant batteries will grow.
One of the companies behind this 40-million-pound (about $56 million) project is Royal Dutch Shell. Like other oil giants, Shell is under pressure to move away from climate-damaging fossil fuels, and it is recasting itself as more of a renewable energy company, looking for investments as it sidles toward a new future.
Shell's foray into the English countryside in Minety, about 90 miles west of London, provides a clue to that future. But for a company more used to offshore oil rigs and producing natural gas, the giant battery is part of what some critics see as a tortuous turnaround that, they say, must quicken to have a real impact on the factors causing climate change.
A subsidiary of Shell called Limejump is managing the device - it manages many such batteries - and will share in revenues from selling the power stored in it in a deal with two Chinese investors.
Limejump is the type of business that catches the eye of Shell executives these days. With 80 software engineers, traders and forecasters, the company buys electricity from 675 wind farms, solar installations and other mostly renewable generators scattered across Britain, and sells it to businesses that want their energy to be green.
The company, which Shell acquired two years ago, is one of dozens of investments the company has made in the clean energy area. Another is in Sonnen, a German battery supplier that fashions its own power networks to challenge big utilities. Shell is also building up an electric vehicle charging business around the globe and nurturing hydrogen fuelling stations in California.
Ben van Beurden, Shell's chief executive, has been talking about the need to cut emissions since 2017. In the view of some, though, Shell has dragged its feet. The company's clean energy investments since 2016 add up to $3.2 billion, while it has spent about $84 billion on oil and gas exploration and development, according to estimates by Bernstein, a research firm.
"You cannot claim to be in transition when you only invest" such a small per centage of capital in new businesses, said Mark van Baal, founder of Follow This, a Dutch investor activist group.
All of the big oil companies, especially in Europe, share a similar dilemma. Their leaders see that demand for petroleum products is likely to eventually fade and that their industry faces growing disapproval, especially in Europe, because of its role in climate change. Shell is responsible for an estimated 3per cent of global emissions, mostly from the gasoline and other products burned by its customers.
Yet Shell and other companies still make nearly all their profits from fossil fuels, and they are naturally wary of shedding the bulk of their vast oil and gas and petrochemical assets - worth about $180 billion in Shell's case, according to Bernstein - especially when the consumption of petroleum is forecast to continue for years, a point underlined by this year's surge in oil prices.
In a recent article on LinkedIn, van Beurden wrote that "it would not help the world one bit" if Shell stopped selling gasoline and diesel today. "People would fill up their cars and delivery trucks at other service stations," he wrote.
Shell also appears to be playing a longer, more cautious game than some rivals, like BP, that are pouring money into renewable energy projects. Shell executives seem to be sceptical about the profit potential of just constructing and operating renewable generation assets, like wind farms.    -The  New York Times


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NRBC Bank launches 4 sub branches
SJIBL distributes relief among unemployed workers at Dhaka
protection in economic support, not growth’
Air India has time till mid-July to challenge Cairn lawsuit
Airlines ramp up pressure on Britain to ease travel rules
Largest Forex Expo to be held in Dubai
Business Events
BD emerging as top influential state in region


Latest News
Man, nephew killed in Chattogram bike accident
India’s daily Covid cases further fall to 53,256
Pfizer vaccination starts
204 Union Parishads' elections underway
Bangladesh calls for 'effective actions' to repatriate Rohingyas
Swiss beat Turkey to keep Euro 2020 hopes alive
Iran nuclear deal negotiators take stock
Tahsan visits Rohingya camps
40pc power will come from renewable sources by 2041: Nasrul
Elections to 204 Union Parishads Monday
Most Read News
Father’s Day alert!
Who is Ebrahim Raisi, Iran’s next president?
International Yoga day
3rd pandemic wave hits as Brazil surpasses half million COVID deaths
Top Chinese nuclear scientist dies falling off building
Recognizing refugees in rebuilding their lives 
BPL football resumes Friday
Woman kidnapped from Dhaka kitchen market, raped by 3
3 minor boys go missing in Sylhet
Taliban: 'Islamic system' only way to Afghan peace, women's rights
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft