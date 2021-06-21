Paperfly signs business deal with Digicon

Video
Monday, 21 June, 2021, 11:00 AM
Business

Published : Monday, 21 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Paperfly, the strongest doorstep logistics delivery network of the country recently onboarded leading Customer Service Outsourcing Organization Digicon Technologies to manage their call center service.
Paperfly is known for tech based doorstep delivery facilities and superior customer service. Over the years, they have heavily focused on improving the interaction with their customers.
They believe this agreement between Paperfly and Digicon will help resolve customer issues faster paving the way for even better customer experience, says a press release.
Paperfly started its journey in 2016 as an ecommerce logistics solution provider, and currently holds the strongest doorstep delivery network, covering the entire country and population of Bangladesh. Any size, anywhere in Bangladesh, doorstep delivered - driven by this motto Paperfly now serves
e-commerce and b2b merchants, and soon will enter in the courier and cargo business. They have already made a prominent mark in warehousing and fulfillment business and serving few leading multinational companies and aims to expand it further to all the divisional districts of the country.   
Digicon Technologies Ltd is a leading outsourcing organization in Bangladesh, with an industry leading edge in the vertical of BPO (Business Process Outsourcing) and IT/ITES (Information Technology/ Information Technology Enabled Services) solutions. Through their dynamic solution mechanism, they list among their clients some of the world's most prestigious firms and companies as well as diverse government agencies.


