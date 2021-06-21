

Chandpur police to handle traffic prosecution fees thru upay mobile service

A T M Tahmiduzzaman, a Director of the Board of Directors' of UCB Fintech Company Limited (upay) and Milon Mahmud, BPM (Bar), Superintend of Police of Chandpur district signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations at the office of Chandpur Police Super.

The deal would facilitate the Chandpur people to make on spot traffic fine payment from their upay accounts for any violations of traffic rules.

upay, a subsidiary of UCB launched its operation in March 2021 aiming to provide mobile financial services to the people of all walks of life.

Senior officials of both the organisations were present during the signing ceremony.



