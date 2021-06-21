Pakistan spends $7.5b on food imports in July-May

ISLAMABAD, Jun 20: Pakistan's food import bill grew by 53.98 per cent to $7.550 billion year-on-year during the 11 months of the current fiscal year (11MFY21) mainly due to sugar, wheat, palm oil and pulses imports to bridge the shortfall in domestic production of agriculture produce.

The rising food import bill also triggered trade deficit, which will now cause some uneasiness on the external side for the government in upcoming months.

Data compiled by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) showed the share of food items in the total import bill reached 15.08pc this year, compared to 12pc last year, making the country dependent on imports to ensure food security.

In the budget 2021-22, the government has proposed several measuring including substantive allocations for increasing per acre yield, reducing wastage and establishing big stores for keeping strategic food items. -Dawn





