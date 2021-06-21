Vivo became title sponsor for the UEFA Champions League

Video
Home Business

Published : Monday, 21 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Business Desk

Leading global smartphone brand vivo became the title sponsor for the UEFA European Football Championship that began earlier this month. More popularly known as simply Euro 2020, the tournament is the biggest football event after the World Cup.
As a title sponsor and a tech company, vivo launched a number of campaigns to engage football lovers in 11 venues across many countries in Europe. The campaigns aim to make the 24-nation tournament more animated and engaging, says a press release.
vivo will also be the sponsor for the ending ceremony to be held on July 11 in Budapest. Celebrity musicians Martin Garrix, Bono and the Edge performed at the opening event of Euro 2020.
vivo's Senior Vice President and CMO, Spark Ni said that vivo is proud to be able to connect the football lovers across the world to the tournament. "We were also waiting eagerly for this tournament to begin. We are proud to be a partner with UEFA for this momentous event," said Ni.


