

Suzuki launches new Gixxer Series bike on its centenary

Each model comes with two versions; one is with Fi-ABS and the other is Carburetor-Disc version. Japanese technology enriched both the bikes; it comes with a 155cc engine that generates the power of 14.1PS, says a press release.

This virtual launching programme was held live from the official Suzuki Facebook page. Rancon Motorbikes Limited Divisional Shoeb Ahmed, Sales Head AKM Touhidur Rahman, Marketing Head Mohammad Shams were present during the virtual launch.

Shoeb Ahmed said; "Keeping mindset of the bikers' proud Suzuki Bangladesh has always been coming with latest technologies and new design for the bikers."

The year 2020, has been a special year for Suzuki as in that year, Suzuki has stepped onto its glorious and historic journey of 100 years. On this grand occasion, Suzuki has come up with its '100th anniversary' limited edition motorbike Gixxer SF for the bikers.

The main attraction that has made the bikes more extraordinary is their color, graphics, and design. The new Gixxer series comes with three-color variations; Mira Red, Glass Sparkle Black & Metallic Triton blue. Besides these, the limited edition 100th Anniversary Gixxer SF is available with solitary silver - metallic triton blue color.

The price of Suzuki's new Gixxer starts from 224,950 and the price of Suzuki's new Gixxer SF starts from 271,950. All the new Gixxer and Gixxer SF series are available now available nationwide in all the authorized showrooms of Suzuki Bangladesh.

























