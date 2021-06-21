Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 21 June, 2021, 10:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest RMCH reports 13 more deaths in 24hrs       Pfizer vaccination starts        204 Union Parishads' elections underway       
Home Business

UK's Sunak considers cap to annual pension rise

Published : Monday, 21 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 164

British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak

British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak

LONDON, Jun 20: British finance minister Rishi Sunak is considering blocking a near 6per cent rise in old-age pension payments as part of a wider effort to rein in the cost of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spending, the Sunday Times newspaper said.
Under a pension promise in the Conservative Party's 2019 election campaign, state pensions are meant to rise each year by the highest of the annual inflation rate, wage growth or 2.5per cent.
Due partly to distortions from the coronavirus pandemic, annual wages in the three months to April grew by an annual 5.6per cent - creating an extra 4 billion pound ($5.5 billion) annual cost for future pensions.
The Sunday Times said the finance ministry wanted to break the link between pensions and wages for a year.
"Pensioners are going to be doing extremely well. It's not politically that difficult a thing to smooth it out for a year," the newspaper quoted an unnamed minister as saying. The Sunday Times said Sunak was worried too about a potential 5 billion pound annual cost for a plan on social care for the elderly due to be discussed later this week, plus extra for a new government yacht to promote British exports.
An unnamed official was quoted as describing funding for the yacht as "a complete and utter shitshow".
Asked about the report, a British government spokesperson said: "The Prime Minister and Chancellor work closely together, and have been in lockstep throughout the most challenging period any government has faced since the Second World War."
"We always ensure that all government spending provides value for money for the taxpayer."
Sunak said in a television interview on Wednesday that pensions would be reviewed later in the year.
Britain's government borrowed 300 billion pounds last year - equivalent to 14per cent of gross domestic product and the most since World War Two.
Sunak has repeatedly said he wants to put the public finances in a more sustainable position when the economy recovers, due to concerns about higher interest rates. The Sunday Times said Sunak opposed raising capital gains tax. The government has already promised not to raise the main rates of income tax, national insurance or value-added tax, limiting its ability to boost revenue.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NRBC Bank launches 4 sub branches
SJIBL distributes relief among unemployed workers at Dhaka
protection in economic support, not growth’
Air India has time till mid-July to challenge Cairn lawsuit
Airlines ramp up pressure on Britain to ease travel rules
Largest Forex Expo to be held in Dubai
Business Events
BD emerging as top influential state in region


Latest News
Man, nephew killed in Chattogram bike accident
India’s daily Covid cases further fall to 53,256
Pfizer vaccination starts
204 Union Parishads' elections underway
Bangladesh calls for 'effective actions' to repatriate Rohingyas
Swiss beat Turkey to keep Euro 2020 hopes alive
Iran nuclear deal negotiators take stock
Tahsan visits Rohingya camps
40pc power will come from renewable sources by 2041: Nasrul
Elections to 204 Union Parishads Monday
Most Read News
Father’s Day alert!
Who is Ebrahim Raisi, Iran’s next president?
International Yoga day
3rd pandemic wave hits as Brazil surpasses half million COVID deaths
Top Chinese nuclear scientist dies falling off building
Recognizing refugees in rebuilding their lives 
BPL football resumes Friday
Woman kidnapped from Dhaka kitchen market, raped by 3
3 minor boys go missing in Sylhet
Taliban: 'Islamic system' only way to Afghan peace, women's rights
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft