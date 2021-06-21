Video
Monday, 21 June, 2021, 10:59 AM
Business

OPEC told to expect limited US oil output growth for now

Published : Monday, 21 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 168

LONDON, June 20: OPEC officials heard from industry experts that US oil output growth will likely remain limited in 2021 despite rising prices, OPEC sources said, giving it more power to manage the market in the short term before a potentially strong rise in shale output in 2022.
Officials from OPEC's Economic Commission Board (ECB) and external presenters attended a meeting on Tuesday focused on US output, the sources said. OPEC heard from more forecasters on the outlook for 2021 and 2022 at a separate meeting on Thursday.
While there was general agreement on limited US supply growth this year, an industry source said for 2022 forecasts ranged from growth of 500,000 bpd to 1.3 million bpd.    -Reuters


