Monday, 21 June, 2021, 10:59 AM
Home Business

e-comm helping rural women achieve self-reliance

Published : Monday, 21 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 178
Business Correspondent

Digital devices and e-commerce platforms have created linkages between          rural women entrepreneurs and marketplaces that help the country's marginal womenfolk being self-reliant getting fair price and various selling options.
The pandemic situation in a way helped the women selling their products in     easier ways through e-platform during lockdown which is evident from steady rise of e-commerce consumers day by day.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's flagship digital campaign opened the     opportunity before rural women entrepreneurs facilitating them to sell products without exposing them to the pandemic staying indoors.
"Those days are over. Now I don't need to send vegetable that I produce to       local market. I started selling those to different e-commerce sites through my smartphone," said Naich Akhtar, a rural women entrepreneur in Bogura.
After graduating, Akhtar started homestead farming adjacent to her home along with small scale poultry and handicrafts making with other women of her family.
She said her husband was used to carry the produce to local market but often would not get fair price because of lack of knowledge regarding the real market prices.
But a smart phone that she bought offered connection to different e-commerce     sites for selling the produce at better price and without hang over of stocks, she said.  Many marketing platforms are directly buying agricultural produce she and other locals grow,
"Now, What I need to do is to sell my products … just to get in touch with wholesalers online through my smartphone," Akhter said pointing at the rapidly changing situation.
Experts said Internet has become a powerful tool for women's empowerment as     it helps them overcome some intrinsic cultural barriers of limited mobility on their part, besides fear of safety and security.
However, Akhter said some constrains are slowing the flourishing of women entrepreneurs at rural level especially for lack of technological support in producing products. In villages we don't have that much technological knowhow about the modern farming. More government initiatives are needed, she said in imparting village women training to better produce. Online marketing tools are however more accessible to the rural women, she said.


