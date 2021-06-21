Power distributors urged to set up one-stop service point



State minister for Power, Energy and Mineral resources Nasrul Hamid speaking as the chief guest at the foundation laying ceremony for Dhanmondi Twin Tower, a 15-story commercial complex of Dhaka Power distribution Company Ltd (DPDC) at Paribagh in the city on Saturday.

"One- stop service centre can reduce customers' harassment if services like connection, post-connection service, information service and bill payments are available at one point," he said.

He made the observation while laying the foundation stone for "Dhanmondi Twin Tower", a 15-story commercial complex of Dhaka Power distribution Company Ltd (DPDC) at Paribagh in the city on Saturday, said a DPDC press release.

With DPDC Managing Director Chinese Bikash Dewan in chair, the function was also addressed by Power Secretary Habbur Rahman, Chinese Ambassador in Dhaka Li Jiming and TBEA Vice President Jackie Chen Dong.

DPDC will build the multistoried complex on 7.32 acres of land to house its offices along with residential apartments and a shopping mall.

Some 50 percent of the area will have open space while it will also house the 15-story Twin Tower, having a three levels basement, commercial space, digital museum, banquet hall, Cineplex, café and food court.

The complex is being built as part of a Chinese funded project titled: Expansion and Strengthening of Power System Network under DPDC area for which TBEA Company Ltd, a Chinese contractor, was appointed for the job.

The project includes construction a total of 14 sub-stations each having 132/33 kV capacity, 26 sub-stations each having 33/11 kV, Scada Automation System, modern mechanised warehouse.

It will also build 653 km of 132 kV power stations, and 700 km of 33 kV and 670 km of 11 kV distribution lines, 2515 km overhead line of 11 kV, 2000 km of overhead lines of 0.4 kV, underground cabling of 105 km overhead lines in Dhanmondi and construction of modern sub-station-cum office/commercial/high-rise residential building.

The State Minister said the new Twin Tower complex will play a role to increase DPDC's income by renting for various purposes.











