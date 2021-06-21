SME Foundation reiterates its budgetary suggestions

SME Foundation Chairman Dr Md Masudur Rahman said they have made 63 budgetary suggestions for allocations but the government has accepted only 14. These are not enough and they would send these proposals to the government again on Monday.

He said Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) got not enough attention in the budget for 2021-22 and many suggestions dropped from being accepted deserve to be incorporated in the budget.

He said, "The government accepted only 14 out of our 63 budget proposals and we will send again the proposals to the government on Monday".

The SME Foundation chairperson told this over a virtual press conference titled 'Budget 2021-22: Expectations and Achievements of SME Sector' on Sunday.

He said though most of the proposals were not taken into considerations under the accepted proposals. The SME sector missed much beyond its expectations. The foundation's Managing Director (MD) Md. Mofizur Rahman moderated the press conference.

The foundation chairperson said, "In the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2021-2022, we did not get most things we asked for. What we got is not enough but helpful to meet some expectations. We did not get attention the way big industrial entrepreneurs get.

SMEs were given lot of importance in the last few budgets. We hope the finance ministry will accept our important demands from proposals we are sending again on Monday.

The company's managing director Mofizur Rahman said, "Previously most of our GDP used to come from agriculture and budgets were focused on agriculture." Now the SME sector is playing a big role in the GDP but it is missing desired level of attention.

Currently after agriculture major contribution to the GDP comes from industry and expatriates incomes. The government claim it is giving emphasis on small scale industries but it is not supporting a lot. Even during the prolonged pandemic SMEs suffers the worst but allocations are not adequate.

The SME Foundation drew the attention of the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister to inadequate support the SME sector expects to get, Mofizur RAhman said.

He said, between October 2020 and February this year, 100 proposals came from 15 SME-related associations and trade organizations of the country for consideration in the new budget. Later, the Foundation retained 63 proposals through discussion and sent for adoption in the budget.

These include 31 proposals on customs, 11 on VAT and 21 on income tax which were given to the NBR on March 11. Of these, 14 have been accepted in the national budget, the said.







