Stocks edge up amid cautious trade

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) nd the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) edged up on Sunday as investors traded cautiously after the withdrawal of floor price restrictions by the regulator.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE gained 16.65 points or 0.27 per cent to 6,069 while the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, gained 10.23 points to 2,207 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) added 5.66 points to 1,296 at the close of the trading.

Losers took a modest lead over the gainers, as out of 373 issues traded, 179 declined, 156 advanced and 38 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor. The market cap of DSE rose to Tk 5,099 billion on Sunday, up from Tk 5,081 billion in the previous session.

The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) gained 12 points to 17,583 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) rose 7.25 points to 10,583 at the close of the trading.

Of the issues traded, 151 declined, 117 advanced and 36 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 25.62 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 1.53 billion.







