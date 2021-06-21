Indentors demand withdrawal of 5pc VAT, slashing tax at source

The Bangladesh Indenting Agents Association (BIAA) has strongly urged the National Board of Revenue (NBR) to withdraw 5 percent VAT on indenting services and to reduce income tax at source to 0.5 percent.

The BIAA leaders have made the demand at a press conference at a hotel in the capital on Sunday.

BIAA President Rafiqul Islam Masum said "Indenting is a government recognized Service in Export Sector and as per Clause 24 (5) of new VAT Act-2012, VAT on Service Export should be at 0 percent."

Rafiqul Islam said "BIAA attended pre-budget meeting with National Board of Revenue (NBR) and placed its recommendations for withdrawal of 5 percent VAT from Indenting Service as per existing Acts and Law in force.

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) also placed it in their post budget recommendation and strongly seek withdrawal VAT from indenting Services."

"Earlier the Ministry of Commerce and the Ministry of Planning along with the Export Promotion Bureau recommended withdrawal of VAT from this sector as per existing Acts and Laws in force."

"Despite this law and the recommendation, government charged 5 percent VAT from on indenting which is in conflict with the present law" BIAA President also said.

Mentioning that "The indenting sector helps to increase national income and alleviate unemployment." Rafiqul Islam said "As per existing law, withdrawal of VAT from the indenting sector will help to create more entrepreneurship around the country."

BIAA President has urged the NBR to withdraw VAT from indenting services at the earliest so that indenters can play proactive role in promoting the country's economic development.

BIAA Vice President A. K. M. Azad blamed "Few unscrupulous importers and exporters for 84 percent money laundering from the country. They move out money using over-invoicing and under- invoicing "

AKM Azad said, "We are earning thousands of crore taka for the country in exchange of providing services to foreign companies. Bangladesh Bank has accounted each of our monetary transaction."

He also urged the NBR to withdraw Vat from indenting services and encourage ethical business practices in promotion of business.

According to Bangladesh Bank statistics, in the last 2019-2020 fiscal year, indenters earned $ 95.7 million.













