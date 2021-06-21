Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 21 June, 2021, 10:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest RMCH reports 13 more deaths in 24hrs       Pfizer vaccination starts        204 Union Parishads' elections underway       
Home Business

Indentors demand withdrawal of 5pc VAT, slashing tax at source

Published : Monday, 21 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 220
Staff Correspondent

The Bangladesh Indenting Agents Association (BIAA) has strongly urged the National Board of Revenue (NBR) to withdraw 5 percent VAT on indenting services and to reduce income tax at source to 0.5 percent.
The BIAA leaders have made the demand at a press conference at a hotel in the capital on Sunday.
BIAA President Rafiqul Islam Masum said "Indenting is a government recognized Service in Export Sector and as per Clause 24 (5) of new VAT Act-2012, VAT on Service Export should be at 0 percent."
Rafiqul Islam said "BIAA attended pre-budget meeting with National Board of Revenue (NBR) and placed its recommendations for withdrawal of 5 percent VAT from Indenting Service as per existing Acts and Law in force.
The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) also placed it in their post budget recommendation and strongly seek withdrawal VAT from indenting Services."
"Earlier the Ministry of Commerce and the Ministry of Planning along with the Export Promotion Bureau recommended withdrawal of VAT from this sector as per existing Acts and Laws in force."
"Despite this law and the recommendation, government charged 5 percent VAT from on indenting  which is in conflict with the present law" BIAA President also said.
Mentioning that "The indenting sector helps to increase national income and alleviate unemployment." Rafiqul Islam said "As per existing law, withdrawal of VAT from the indenting sector will help to create more entrepreneurship around the country."
BIAA President has urged the NBR to withdraw VAT from indenting services at the earliest so that indenters can play proactive role in promoting the country's economic development.
BIAA Vice President A. K. M. Azad blamed "Few unscrupulous importers and exporters for  84 percent money laundering from the country. They move out money using over-invoicing and under- invoicing "
AKM Azad said, "We are earning thousands of crore taka for the country in exchange of providing services to foreign companies. Bangladesh Bank has accounted each of our monetary transaction."
He also urged the NBR to withdraw Vat from indenting services and encourage ethical business practices in promotion of business.  
According to Bangladesh Bank statistics, in the last 2019-2020 fiscal year, indenters earned $ 95.7 million.








« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NRBC Bank launches 4 sub branches
SJIBL distributes relief among unemployed workers at Dhaka
protection in economic support, not growth’
Air India has time till mid-July to challenge Cairn lawsuit
Airlines ramp up pressure on Britain to ease travel rules
Largest Forex Expo to be held in Dubai
Business Events
BD emerging as top influential state in region


Latest News
Man, nephew killed in Chattogram bike accident
India’s daily Covid cases further fall to 53,256
Pfizer vaccination starts
204 Union Parishads' elections underway
Bangladesh calls for 'effective actions' to repatriate Rohingyas
Swiss beat Turkey to keep Euro 2020 hopes alive
Iran nuclear deal negotiators take stock
Tahsan visits Rohingya camps
40pc power will come from renewable sources by 2041: Nasrul
Elections to 204 Union Parishads Monday
Most Read News
Father’s Day alert!
Who is Ebrahim Raisi, Iran’s next president?
International Yoga day
3rd pandemic wave hits as Brazil surpasses half million COVID deaths
Top Chinese nuclear scientist dies falling off building
Recognizing refugees in rebuilding their lives 
BPL football resumes Friday
Woman kidnapped from Dhaka kitchen market, raped by 3
3 minor boys go missing in Sylhet
Taliban: 'Islamic system' only way to Afghan peace, women's rights
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft