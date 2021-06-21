DCCI, Vietnam embassy to boost trade cooperation



DCCI President Rizwan Rahman and Vietnam Ambassador to Bangladesh Pham Viet Chien, flanked by chamber leaders and embassy officials exchange documents after signing a cooperation agreement on behalf of their respective sides at DCCI Offic, Motijheel on Sunday.

DCCI President Rizwan Rahman and Vietnam Ambassador to Bangladesh Pham Viet Chien signed the cooperation agreement on behalf of their respective sides.

According to the cooperation, both DCCI and Vietnam Embassy will organise B2B match-making, buyer-seller meets, trade fairs, business promotion activities, promoting goods and services, field visit for researching Bangladeshi market.

Moreover to facilitate cooperation between businesses of Viet Nam and Bangladesh, the Embassy shall coordinate with DCCI to set up "Viet Nam Desk" at the DCCI office.

DCCI President Rizwan Rahman said the bilateral trade of two countries hovers around $650 million which can be enhanced through mutual cooperation, exchange of business delegation and joint research for new business development.

At present existing competitive trade and investment ambiance of Bangladesh created a huge dividend for foreign investors. He thus called upon Vietnamese investors of agro and food processing, ship building, electronics, leather, jute, light engineering and handicrafts sector to invest or make joint ventures here in Bangladesh. He also urged the Vietnam Embassy to facilitate investors of Bangladesh with technical know-how and expertise.

During the signing ceremony, Ambassador of Vietnam Pham Viet Chien urged upon for effective implementation of the cooperation agreement. He said that the bilateral diplomatic relation between Bangladesh and Vietnam is very friendly.

But he urged upon the businessmen of both the countries to foster this relationship into a strong economic ties. He also said there are various potential areas where both the nation can join hands together.

DCCI Senior Vice President N K A Mobin, and Vice President Monowar Hossain were also present during the occasion.



