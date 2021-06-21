Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 21 June, 2021, 10:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest RMCH reports 13 more deaths in 24hrs       Pfizer vaccination starts        204 Union Parishads' elections underway       
Home City News

2nd death anniv of AIBL former MD Habibur Rahman today

Published : Monday, 21 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 184
Staff Correspondent

2nd death anniv of AIBL former MD Habibur Rahman today

2nd death anniv of AIBL former MD Habibur Rahman today

Today, Monday, June 21 marks the 2nd death anniversary of a prominent banker of the country, Md Habibur Rahman, former Managing Director (MD) of Al Arafah Islami Bank Limited (AIBL).
He died on this day at the age of 65 will undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dhaka. In the court of the Most Merciful Allah Ta'ala, we seek prayers from everyone for the forgiveness of the soul of the-deceased on behalf of his wife, two sons, his family members and well wishers.
Late Md Habibur Rahman served as the Managing Director of Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited from July 2013 to September 2018.
Prior to that, he acted as the Deputy Managing Director of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited. He started his banking career in 1978 by joining Sonali Bank as a probationary officer.
He was born on 1 January 1954 in Barisal.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
2nd death anniv of AIBL former MD Habibur Rahman today
Rohingya Crisis: Norway always with Bangladesh
110th birth anniversary of Sufia Kamal held
Commander of Air Base Bashar,  Air Vice Marshal Md Nazrul Islam
Bangladesh’s single largest rooftop solar power plant inaugurated in Korean EPZ
3 minor boys go missing in Sylhet
Woman kidnapped from Dhaka kitchen market, raped by 3
5 detained for trying to sneak into India


Latest News
Man, nephew killed in Chattogram bike accident
India’s daily Covid cases further fall to 53,256
Pfizer vaccination starts
204 Union Parishads' elections underway
Bangladesh calls for 'effective actions' to repatriate Rohingyas
Swiss beat Turkey to keep Euro 2020 hopes alive
Iran nuclear deal negotiators take stock
Tahsan visits Rohingya camps
40pc power will come from renewable sources by 2041: Nasrul
Elections to 204 Union Parishads Monday
Most Read News
Father’s Day alert!
Who is Ebrahim Raisi, Iran’s next president?
International Yoga day
3rd pandemic wave hits as Brazil surpasses half million COVID deaths
Top Chinese nuclear scientist dies falling off building
Recognizing refugees in rebuilding their lives 
BPL football resumes Friday
Woman kidnapped from Dhaka kitchen market, raped by 3
3 minor boys go missing in Sylhet
Taliban: 'Islamic system' only way to Afghan peace, women's rights
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft