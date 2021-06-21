

2nd death anniv of AIBL former MD Habibur Rahman today

He died on this day at the age of 65 will undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dhaka. In the court of the Most Merciful Allah Ta'ala, we seek prayers from everyone for the forgiveness of the soul of the-deceased on behalf of his wife, two sons, his family members and well wishers.

Late Md Habibur Rahman served as the Managing Director of Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited from July 2013 to September 2018.

Prior to that, he acted as the Deputy Managing Director of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited. He started his banking career in 1978 by joining Sonali Bank as a probationary officer.

