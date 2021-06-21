110th birth anniversary of Sufia Kamal held

Sunday marks the 110th anniversary of the birth of poet and feminist Begum Sufia Kamal.

Also revered as the trailblazing woman rights activist, poet and educationist who took part in the Bengali nationalist movement of the 1950s and then established herself as one of the iconic civil society leaders in independent Bangladesh, Sufia Kamal was born on June 20, 1911, at Shayestabad, Barisal in then British India.

The day was observed in befitting manners by different socio-cultural organisations.

Commemorating the day, several socio-cultural organisations including Bangladesh Mahila Parishad (BMP) and Chhayanaut are organizing special programmes in remembrance of the poet and activist.

However, due to the ongoing second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, both organizations are celebrating the day with virtual programmes.

Bangladesh Mahila Parishad (BMP) is hosting a special online event at 3 pm on its official Facebook page. To commemorate the pioneer's 110th birth anniversary, the programme featuring online memorial speeches, poet Sufia Kamal Award giving ceremony and musical performances. -UNB







